Around the League

Presented By

32 in 32: No reason Redskins can't repeat in NFC East

Published: Jun 06, 2013 at 03:55 PM

"NFL Total Access" has launched its "32 in 32" series, breaking down the biggest subplots of every NFL team as the 2013 season approaches. Around The League will follow along and offer our own take. Up next: The Washington Redskins.

  1. I'm not going to get up on a soapbox and declare how Robert Griffin III should comport himself during the offseason, but Donovan McNabb wasn't talking nonsense. Griffin has been front and center during a time when nobody would've complained had he disappeared during his recovery from a serious knee injury. Do you remember Adrian Peterson's media tour last year? Didn't think so. Griffin is an intelligent guy who has proven his ability to handle the spotlight that comes with being a young signature star in the league. Still, the weekly press conferences and optimistic timetables (he said Thursday he can "without a doubt" be ready for the start of training camp) feel unnecessary.
  1. Alfred Morris is not going to be a one-hit wonder. I heard it from some readers and colleagues when I placed Morris ahead of Ray Rice, Frank Gore and others in my Top 30 Running Backs countdown. I think Morris is a top 10 back in this league, and he's ideally suited for Mike Shanahan's offense. Is he going to be a lock for 1,600 yards a season for the next decade? You can't predict that, but he and Griffin are cornerstones of a bright new day in Washington.
  1. The Redskins enter the 2013 season as defending NFC East champions and we have no reason to believe they won't successfully defend that title if Griffin is healthy. The Philadelphia Eagles certainly are intriguing with Chip Kelly at the helm, but all that change doesn't guarantee success for a team that finished 4-12 last season. The New York Giants have question marks on defense, and there's every reason to be concerned about Jason Pierre-Paul, who recently underwent back surgery. The Dallas Cowboys have the talent to win 10 or 11 games, but we thought that last year ... and the year before that ... and the year before that.
  1. There is a multitude of reasons to be thankful for having RG3 as your franchise star. Prime-time love is one of them. The Redskins are scheduled for five games under the lights this season, including the "Monday Night Football" opener against the Eagles. That's the maximum number of prime-time games a team can have. This kind of stuff wasn't happening when John Beck was behind center.

Follow Dan Hanzus on Twitter @DanHanzus.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp.

news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation."

news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.

news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.

news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?

news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?

news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.

news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?

news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.

news

Kirk Cousins to Dak Prescott: Don't be afraid of tag

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows a thing or two about the franchise tag -- and how it sometimes can be used for a quarterback's benefit. Could Dak Prescott learn from Cousins' past experience?

news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.

news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.

Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW