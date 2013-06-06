32 in 32: No reason Redskins can't repeat in NFC East

"NFL Total Access" has launched its "32 in 32" series, breaking down the biggest subplots of every NFL team as the 2013 season approaches. Around The League will follow along and offer our own take. Up next: The Washington Redskins.
- I'm not going to get up on a soapbox and declare how Robert Griffin III should comport himself during the offseason, but Donovan McNabb wasn't talking nonsense. Griffin has been front and center during a time when nobody would've complained had he disappeared during his recovery from a serious knee injury. Do you remember Adrian Peterson's media tour last year? Didn't think so. Griffin is an intelligent guy who has proven his ability to handle the spotlight that comes with being a young signature star in the league. Still, the weekly press conferences and optimistic timetables (he said Thursday he can "without a doubt" be ready for the start of training camp) feel unnecessary.
- Alfred Morris is not going to be a one-hit wonder. I heard it from some readers and colleagues when I placed Morris ahead of Ray Rice, Frank Gore and others in my Top 30 Running Backs countdown. I think Morris is a top 10 back in this league, and he's ideally suited for Mike Shanahan's offense. Is he going to be a lock for 1,600 yards a season for the next decade? You can't predict that, but he and Griffin are cornerstones of a bright new day in Washington.
- The Redskins enter the 2013 season as defending NFC East champions and we have no reason to believe they won't successfully defend that title if Griffin is healthy. The Philadelphia Eagles certainly are intriguing with Chip Kelly at the helm, but all that change doesn't guarantee success for a team that finished 4-12 last season. The New York Giants have question marks on defense, and there's every reason to be concerned about Jason Pierre-Paul, who recently underwent back surgery. The Dallas Cowboys have the talent to win 10 or 11 games, but we thought that last year ... and the year before that ... and the year before that.
- There is a multitude of reasons to be thankful for having RG3 as your franchise star. Prime-time love is one of them. The Redskins are scheduled for five games under the lights this season, including the "Monday Night Football" opener against the Eagles. That's the maximum number of prime-time games a team can have. This kind of stuff wasn't happening when John Beck was behind center.