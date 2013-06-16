Around the League

Presented By

32 in 32: Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl or bust mode

Published: Jun 16, 2013 at 07:47 AM
Headshot_Author_Chris_Wesseling_1400x1000
Chris Wesseling

Around The NFL Podcast Co-Host

"NFL Total Access" has launched its "32 in 32" series, breaking down the biggest subplots of every NFL team as the 2013 season approaches. Around The League will follow along and offer our own take. Up next: The Atlanta Falcons.

  1. Could the Falcons' offense be even better in 2013? It's a veritable all-star team with running back Steven Jackson joining what is arguably the top wide receiver-tight end trio in the NFL. Julio Jones looks even more explosive this year. Tony Gonzalez's 2012 season was his best in an Atlanta uniform. Matt Ryan is just hitting his stride after breaking a host of single-season franchise passing records while leading the NFL in completion percentage.
  1. If there's one Achilles' heel that could trip up the offense, it's the front five. The Falcons have drafted offensive linemen Peter Konz, Mike Johnson and Lamar Holmes in the early rounds recently so they would be ready to succeed veterans Todd McClure and Tyson Clabo by now. We'll find out quickly if the youngsters have developed into capable starters, as they are replacing a combined 294 games started between McClure and Clabo at center and right tackle.
  1. Rookie cornerbacks Desmond Trufant and Robert Alfordhave impressed in offseason practices, but the pass rush and run defense could keep the Falcons from keeping pace with the NFC West superpowers. Russell Wilson and Colin Kaepernick simply had too much time in the pocket during last season's playoff games against the Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers, respectively. Adding an interior defender with playoff experience such as Richard Seymour would help. Seymour remains open to signing with the Falcons, but talks have subsided for now.
  1. General manager Thomas Dimitroff has been of the league's best executives of the past half-decade. His blockbuster trade for Jones was a masterstroke. But his failure to replace a washed-up Michael Turner might have cost his franchise its first Lombardi Trophy last season. The play-calling over the past two postseasons reflected the coaching staff's lack of faith in the alleged battering ram's ability to come through in crucial short-yardage and clock-killing situations.

Ryan's number was a called on a pair of botched fourth-and-inches attempts in the playoff loss to the New York Giants two seasons ago. With a 24-14 halftime lead a year later, Turner was trusted with just one second-half carry in the NFC Championship Game loss to the 49ers. Dimitroff is counting on Jackson to put the Falcons over the hump in crunch time this time around.

Our Takeaway: In Gonzalez's farewell tour, it's Super Bowl or bust. The Falcons tied for the best record in the NFL last season, but came up 10 yards shy of advancing to the Super Bowl. We can expect more of the same in 2013 unless the defense exceeds expectations.

Follow Chris Wesseling on Twitter @ChrisWesseling.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp. 
news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation." 
news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.
news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?
news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?
news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.
news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?
news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.
news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.
news

Bears 'believe in' QB Trubisky despite declining option

The Bears didn't pick up Mitch Trubisky's fifth-year option, but the team hasn't lost faith. At least, that's what Ryan Pace wants you to believe in the months between now and the start of the regular season.
news

Jerick McKinnon to test knee in Peterson workouts

Injuries have sidelined Jerick McKinnon since he joined the 49ers two years ago. In his quest to get back on the field, the RB is planning to work out with former teammate Adrian Peterson.