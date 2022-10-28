2022 NFL trade deadline player-team fits: Packers should get WR Brandin Cooks for Aaron Rodgers

Chubb seems destined to leave Denver after the season, barring GM George Paton using the franchise tag on the pass rusher. The Broncos could recoup some of the draft capital they gave up in the Russell Wilson trade by dealing Chubb, which could be particularly enticing if Denver loses to Jacksonville in London on Sunday. The Cardinals didn't adequately replace Chandler Jones this offseason and have struggled taking down the quarterback, ranking tied for 27th in sacks through seven games. At 3-4, Arizona feels like a team that could be desperate enough to trade future assets for a player like Chubb. There is also the coaching connection with Cards defensive coordinator Vance Joseph -- Chubb had a career-high 12 sacks as a rookie under Joseph in Denver. Finally healthy, Chubb has played well off the edge in Denver, netting 5.5 sacks and 24 pressures in seven games this season. It would be a splash move for a Cardinals team looking to avoid another slide down the stretch.