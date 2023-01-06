2022 NFL season: Six things to watch for in Chiefs-Raiders, Titans-Jaguars doubleheader on Saturday

Saturday marks the return of NFL games following the disturbing events that unfolded Monday night, when Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest during the Buffalo-Cincinnati game leading to its postponement and eventual cancellation.

The 24-year-old's condition has significantly improved over the past several days, to the point he was able to address his teammates on Friday morning. Teams around the league will be demonstrating their continued support for Hamlin in multiple ways this weekend, beginning with Saturday's two games.

The day begins with the Raiders hosting the Chiefs, who have their eyes on locking up the top seed in the conference. NFL owners approved changes to the AFC playoffs on Friday that could directly affect the Chiefs, depending on the results of Week 18's games.

In the second game of Saturday's doubleheader, the Titans and Jaguars will meet in Jacksonville, with the AFC South title hanging in the balance.

This is an incredible moment for the Jaguars, who haven't made the playoffs since reaching the AFC Championship Game in the 2017 season. The Titans, who have won the division two years running and have made the postseason in three straight seasons, have lost six straight games down the stretch, including once at home to the Jaguars in Week 14.