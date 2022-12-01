2022 NFL season: Coaches with most to prove down the stretch

It might be too late to stop the Broncos from bucking Hackett after one season. It's been putrid performance after putrid performance from Denver, beginning with the Week 1 decision to attempt a ludicrously long field goal in the final minute to ineptitude Sunday against a three-win Carolina club. Hackett is supposed to be an offensive coach. His offense is the worst in the NFL -- scoring more than 16 points twice in 11 games -- and it's not even particularly close. The coach recently gave up play-calling to try to jumpstart the broken operation. It hasn’t worked so far. There hasn't been anything Hackett has done that he can hang his hat on to show management why he deserves another season. With new ownership, Hackett's future seems a fait accompli. It might take winning out to give Hackett a chance to return, but with games against Baltimore, Kansas City (twice), and the Chargers in the final weeks, that seems about as likely as you and I winning the lotto four straight times.