2022 NFL free agency: Latest league news from Saturday, March 19

The Cincinnati Bengals' bid to repeat as AFC champions will include Eli Apple.
The Bengals announced Saturday that they re-signed Apple to a one-year contract.
Apple started 15 games and recorded two interceptions in his first season in Cincinnati after spending the previous year with the Carolina Panthers.
Roster moves
- The Carolina Panthers re-signed cornerback Donte Jackson to a three-year contract.
- The Las Vegas Raiders agreed to a contract with quarterback Garrett Gilbert, his agency announced.
- The Philadelphia Eagles re-signed defensive tackle Fletcher Cox to a one-year contract.
- The Tennessee Titans agreed to a new contract with kicker Randy Bullock. The Titans also agreed to a new contract with running back Dontrell Hilliard.