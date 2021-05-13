2021 NFL schedule: Three Chiefs games for fans to circle

Editor's note: NFL.com is breaking down all 32 team schedules for the 2021 season. Here are the three games Kansas City Chiefs fans should circle on their calendars this fall:

Green Bay Packers at Kansas City Chiefs, Week 9, Nov. 7, 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX)

Quarterbacks steal our attention. They win MVPs and crowd the top picks in the draft. Aaron Rodgers (assuming he doesn't get traded or retires) vs. Patrick Mahomes -- old guard versus new -- perhaps for the last time will command our attention. They have won two of the last three league MVPs. Fans are treated to this bonus matchup as it's the 17th game under the new scheduling format. These are two proud and storied franchises who started the Super Bowl hoopla so long ago.

Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs, Week 5, Oct. 3, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

This is a matchup of two of the top three teams in the NFL's post-draft Power Rankings. The Chiefs beat the Bills twice last season -- a convincing 38-24 victory in the AFC Championship Game and a 26-19 win in Buffalo. The Bills ended their 24-year playoff-win drought with two wins in January, but K.C. brought an end to their season of high hopes. It's a reminder to everyone in Orchard Park that Super Bowl aspirations go through Mahomes and Co.

Kansas City Chiefs at Baltimore Ravens, Week 2, Sept. 19, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

K.C. has owned the Ravens of late with wins in each of the past three seasons, including its dominant 34-20 victory on the road in Week 3 last year. And now the Chiefs own the Ravens' former star O-lineman Orlando Brown﻿, who fills the last hole on the Chiefs' line of protection for Mahomes. The Ravens hope they've opened Lamar Jackson﻿'s passing game with first-round pick Rashod Bateman and former Chiefs wideout Sammy Watkins﻿, but is it enough to dethrone the kings of the AFC?

Check out the full Chiefs schedule below (all times ET):

Sept. 12 vs. Cleveland Browns, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Sept. 19 at Baltimore Ravens, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Sept. 26 vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 3 at Philadelphia Eagles, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 10 vs. Buffalo Bills, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)*

Oct. 17 at Washington Football Team, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 24 at Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 1 vs. New York Giants, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Nov. 7 vs. Green Bay Packers, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 14 at Las Vegas Raiders, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)*

Nov. 21 vs. Dallas Cowboys, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 28 -- BYE

Dec. 5 vs. Denver Broncos, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 12 vs. Las Vegas Raiders, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 16 at Los Angeles Chargers, 8:20 p.m. (FOX/NFL Network/Amazon)**

Dec. 26 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Jan. 2 at Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Jan. 9 at Denver Broncos, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

*Sunday night games in Weeks 5-17 subject to change; Week 18 game TBD