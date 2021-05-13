2021 NFL schedule: Three Broncos games for fans to circle

Editor's note: NFL.com is breaking down all 32 team schedules for the 2021 season. Here are the three games Denver Broncos fans should circle on their calendars this fall:

Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs, Week 13, Dec. 5, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

For Denver to end its five-year playoff drought, the Broncos will need to find a way to topple the back-to-back AFC champions. Denver's last outing against Kansas City showed exactly what its defense is capable of, holding the high-powered Chiefs offense to a single touchdown and five field goals. If Broncos head coach Vic Fangio can replicate this sort of defensive production, especially against the stacked offensive play in the AFC West, the Broncos could make some noise.

Denver Broncos at Pittsburgh Steelers, Week 5, Oct. 10, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

While the Ravens and Browns are the favorites in the AFC North, the Steelers are certain to be in the playoff hunt as they search for a way to forget their '20 collapse -- where they lost four of their last five, including a wild-card matchup against division rival Cleveland which ended their season. With Denver gearing up to make a similar run, this stands to be a marquee matchup in deciding the seeding order for the AFC.

Denver Broncos at Dallas Cowboys, Week 9, Nov. 7, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

As the Broncos struggled with injuries last season, their pass defense was deemed average at best. With the addition of Patrick Surtain II﻿, the Denver secondary is in the process of recreating the "No Fly Zone." A matchup between what should be one of the best passing offenses in the league -- assuming a healthy Dak Prescott returns to form in Dallas -- and a resurgent secondary could very well be a deciding factor in a crucial non-conference game.

Check out the full Broncos schedule below (all times ET):

Sept. 12 at New York Giants, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Sept. 19 at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Sept. 26 vs. New York Jets, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 3 vs. Baltimore Ravens, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 10 at Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 17 vs. Las Vegas Raiders, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 21 at Cleveland Browns, 8:20 p.m. (CBS) (FOX/NFL Network/Amazon)**

Oct. 31 vs. Washington Football Team, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 7 at Dallas Cowboys, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 14 vs. Philadelphia Eagles, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 21 -- BYE

Nov. 28 vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 5 at Kansas City Chiefs, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 12 vs. Detroit Lions, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 19 vs. Cincinnati Bengals, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 26 at Las Vegas Raiders, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Jan. 2 at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Jan. 9 vs. Kansas City Chiefs, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

*Sunday night games in Weeks 5-17 subject to change; Week 18 game TBD