2021 NFL schedule: Three Chargers games for fans to circle

Editor's note: NFL.com is breaking down all 32 team schedules for the 2021 season. Here are the three games Los Angeles Chargers fans should circle on their calendars this fall:

Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs, Week 3, Sept. 26, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

After splitting the season series last year, the Chiefs beefed up their offensive line to protect quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the Chargers improved their defense via the draft to put some pressure on their opponents. Expect a shootout, as Justin Herbert threw for over 300 yards in both matchups last season and the rising star might have to do it again to keep up with Mahomes and the Chiefs' high-powered offense.

Dallas Cowboys at Los Angeles Chargers, Week 2, Sept. 19, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)

Assuming a healthy Dak Prescott returns to form for Dallas, the Chargers could be facing a challenge at home. After giving up a team-record 473 points (29.6 ppg) last season, the Cowboys drafted a plethora of defensive players to shore up their defense. Dallas also added offensive tackle Ty Nsekhe to help protect Prescott this year. Can Herbert and the Chargers offense deal with Dallas' improved defense?

Los Angeles Chargers at Baltimore Ravens, Week 6, Oct. 17, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

The Ravens drafted an offensive weapon in Rashod Bateman to help Lamar Jackson﻿, a perfect addition to Baltimore's already powerful offense. The Chargers added cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. in last month's draft. Samuel is fast and aggressive and will most likely be tasked with covering the Ravens' top receiver. But can Chargers pass rusher Joey Bosa put enough pressure on Jackson now that Melvin Ingram is gone?

Check out the full Chargers schedule below (all times ET):

Sept. 12 at Washington Football Team, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Sept. 19 vs. Dallas Cowboys, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Sept. 26 at Kansas City Chiefs, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 4 vs. Las Vegas Raiders, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Oct. 10 vs. Cleveland Browns, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 17 at Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 24 -- BYE

Oct. 31 vs. New England Patriots, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 7 at Philadelphia Eagles, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 14 vs. Minnesota Vikings, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 21 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)*

Nov. 28 at Denver Broncos, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 5 at Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 12 vs. New York Giants, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 16 vs. Kansas City Chiefs, 8:20 p.m. (FOX/NFL Network/Amazon)**

Dec. 26 at Houston Texans, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Jan. 2 vs. Denver Broncos, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Jan. 9 at Las Vegas Raiders, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

*Sunday night games in Weeks 5-17 subject to change; Week 18 game TBD