2021 NFL schedule: Three Raiders games for fans to circle

Editor's note: NFL.com is breaking down all 32 team schedules for the 2021 season. Here are the three games Las Vegas Raiders fans should circle on their calendars this fall:

Las Vegas Raiders at Indianapolis Colts, Week 17, Jan. 2, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

The Raiders and Colts each improved their level of play in the trenches, with Vegas focusing on its offensive line and Indy on its defensive line. This game features a prominent matchup between Josh Jacobs -- who was tied for fourth in rushing touchdowns last season -- against the Colts' excellent run defense. And while the Colts bested the Raiders by 17 points last season, there are more question marks in Indianapolis now, such as can Carson Wentz return to his former MVP level?

Miami Dolphins at Las Vegas Raiders, Week 3, Sept. 26, 4:05 p.m. ET (CBS)

The Dolphins finished last season as one of the four teams fighting for three wild-card spots. Miami may be rebuilding, but by most fans' measurements, they are ahead of schedule. With the additions of Will Fuller﻿, Jaylen Waddle and Jaelan Phillips in Miami, the Raiders' revamped offensive line and secondary will be put to the test. Considering the AFC East seems to be the Bills' to lose, Miami could be right back in the mix for a wild-card spot.

Las Vegas Raiders at Pittsburgh Steelers, Week 2, Sept. 19, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Since 2010, the Raiders and Steelers have faced each other five times. In all but one of those matchups, the game has been decided by three points. For an out-of-division rivalry dating back to the 1970s, to say these matchups are always exciting seems to be an understatement. With this likely being Ben Roethlisberger﻿'s last run at a championship, the Raiders could stand in the way of the future Hall of Famer's storybook ending.

Check out the full Raiders schedule below (all times ET):

Sept. 13 vs. Baltimore Ravens, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN/ABC)

Sept. 19 at Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Sept. 26 vs. Miami Dolphins, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 4 at Los Angeles Chargers, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Oct. 10 vs. Chicago Bears, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 17 at Denver Broncos, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 24 vs. Philadelphia Eagles, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 31 -- BYE

Nov. 7 at New York Giants, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 14 vs. Kansas City Chiefs, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)*

Nov. 21 vs. Cincinnati Bengals, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 25 at Dallas Cowboys (Thanksgiving), 4:30 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 5 vs. Washington Football Team, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 12 at Kansas City Chiefs, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 18 or 19 at Cleveland Browns, TBD (TBD)

Dec. 26 vs. Denver Broncos, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Jan. 2 at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Jan. 9 vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

*Sunday night games in Weeks 5-17 subject to change; Week 18 game TBD