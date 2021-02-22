2021 NFL free agency: Which team needs to be most active this offseason? 

JOE THOMAS: Typically, the most active teams in free agency check one of two boxes: They are either built to win now or have a lot of cap space. The Colts check both boxes and have the potential to be a championship-caliber team with the right aggressive moves. Now that Indianapolis has its quarterback (﻿Carson Wentz﻿) in place, GM Chris Ballard would be wise to add playmakers around him to take the Colts' top-10 offense to the next level. The same goes on the defensive side of the ball, as Indy has the luxury of going after some top free agents at positions of need (defensive end and cornerback) to improve Matt Eberflus' top-10 unit.

CHARLEY CASSERLY: I'm choosing the New York Jets because, unlike other rebuilding teams, they will have a quarterback (either Sam Darnold or a drafted QB with the No. 2 overall pick) to work with this year. In free agency, I would focus on bolstering up the front on both sides of the ball, but especially on defense. With DT Quinnen Williams already in place, the Jets need a pair of aggressive defensive ends and another defensive tackle to give Robert Saleh a strong front four. Some defensive ends I would target are Trey Hendrickson﻿, Shaquil Barrett﻿, Yannick Ngakoue﻿, Carl Lawson and Romeo Okwara﻿.

BRIAN BALDINGER: It's time for the Cincinnati Bengals to open the checkbook and build this team into a contender behind Joe Burrow﻿. The Bengals showed last season that they could compete with AFC North teams, and having a talented quarterback on a rookie contract and big cash available (sixth-most cap space in the league, per Over the Cap) sets them up nicely to make a jump next season. Personally, I would start with locking up defensive end Carl Lawson﻿, who has proven to be a core player for the defense.

MARC ROSS: While the other teams with more (or comparable) cap space are in developmental mode, the Colts are a playoff squad that needs to ensure this is a make -- not break -- year for newly acquired QB Carson Wentz﻿. Much of Wentz's struggles in Philly were blamed on the limited supporting cast, so Colts GM Chris Ballard must justify the trade and make sure Wentz's performance is excuse proof by surrounding the quarterback with as much offensive talent as possible. Specifically, the Colts should target a left tackle (to replace the retired Anthony Castonzo﻿) and a playmaking tight end, while also shoring up the wide receiver position.