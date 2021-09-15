2021 NFL Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 2: Wide receivers

There are times you have a player who you really love, but you never seem to click with in fantasy. Moore is that player for me. I love him. I just never seem to do right by him with starts and sits. It’s like a friend I had who I once dropped a fridge on his hand when we were moving him. I accidentally ate a burrito he was saving for his wife. And, needless to say, I know longer talk to this person. That’s me and D.J. So I was thinking maybe we should stay away this week because the Saints were excellent in Week 1 against the Packers. But D.J. tore them up last year with a combined nine receptions for 194 yards and two touchdowns (both in Week 7) on 16 targets (including 11 in Week 17). I think we have to start him. Well, you do. Out of deference and respect, I couldn’t take him this year.