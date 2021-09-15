2021 NFL Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 2: Quarterbacks

Are we not going to talk about how great Winston was against the Packers on Sunday? I mean, if you would have told me that one of those quarterbacks was going to light it up and the other was going to throw multiple picks, we would've had this reversed, right? It’s kind of like finding out Dexter Holland has a PhD in molecular biology. You just never saw that coming. One of the things the Saints coaching staff did so well was keeping those throws a little closer to home. Winston averaged 8.7 air yards per attempt, compared to 10.5 in 2019. And Winston still made one of those patented throws where he tried to thread the needle in the end zone and had it picked. Luckily for him, the call was nullified by a (questionable) roughing the passer so let’s not get cocky about it. Winston was pressured just 20 percent of the time on Sunday against the Packers. The Panthers did a great job pressuring Zach Wilson on nearly 40 percent of his drop backs (and holding him ineffective). So we can be happy for Winston. I’m just being a little cautious before I rush him into my lineup. The Saints also have New England and the Giants coming up.