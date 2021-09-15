2021 NFL Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 2: Tight ends

Look. I’m not going to spend a lot of time here talking about how you need to start Aaron Jones and Davante Adams﻿, because as I put in the opener, the Packers are going to rebound huge. I’m starting Tonyan this week. And if somebody in your league was foolish enough to drop him after one week, then you need to make sure you go out and add him right now. And because I’m cool like this, I went and looked it up. Tonyan scored a touchdown in each game against the Lions. In other words, he’s never played a game against the Lions where he hasn’t scored a touchdown.