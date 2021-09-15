2021 NFL Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 2: Kickers

You have lineup questions. We have answers. At least we hope. Start 'Em & Sit 'Em has helped fantasy managers for years make those pressing lineup decisions. And you know what is a good decision? Starting Patrick Mahomes. But that's too obvious, so you won't see that here. Instead here are some of the most-pressing questions. And, if you can't find a player you are looking for, please check out latest NFL Fantasy lineup rankings right here.
Start 'Em
You think I’m going to bail on my guy after one poor-ish game? And really, it’s not like it was his fault that he scored just six points. The Falcons failed to get into the end zone. And that was against the Eagles, who many of us considered a great matchup. My advice would be to look through your league and see if anybody drops him this week.
Rodrigo was good last week against the Seahawks. Well, I mean he made his only two chances and wound up with four points. And honestly, going against the Rams that would be the fear once again. But I’m not moving away from dome kickers in good offenses, but not great offenses. I mean, not to reiterate this point every week. But finding those guys who could be in field goal range and not score touchdowns is huge. And kind of what I see from the Colts.
The Cardinals offense is almost too good to be considered a start. Prater kicked five extra points last week. And honestly, I still believe we should have the Butker rule where the fifth PAT is worth an extra four points. Just to make it fair. But Prater did miss one of his two field goal attempts. So I’ll start him this week. But I’m a little worried.
There is an NFC North team that has reached the playoffs in two of the last three years and looked terrible in Week 1. Are they done? You say, “of course not.” Because you’re thinking of the Packers. But it also applies to the Bears. Who will rebound this week. Santos is pretty reliable, too. I’m very comfortable with this one.
I actually looked at the Giants offense and thought, “gross” and figured there was no way I would be starting Gano this week. But turns out that he’s a pretty good option so I’m going to go with him against the FT based on the points he put up against them last year. Figures to be tons of field goal opportunities.
Sit 'Em
I had him as a sit last week, and he crushed it. So I feel like I owe this to Raiders fans. I also picked against them last week so that trend will continue. Carlson is dope, and I would start him for the rest of the season after we get past Pittsburgh.
I don’t want to say that Zuerlein cost the Cowboys the game last week, but it was kind of close. Maybe a return to Los Angeles will do him a bit of good. It’s not quite a revenge game because they are going up against the Chargers. But it’s the Rams stadium? I don’t know, I don’t feel good about Greg the Leg anymore.
I like the Jets. But anytime Bill Belichick is going up against a rookie quarterback, I’m going to stay away from it. Remember what he did to poor Justin Herbert last season? The only Jets player I feel remotely good about playing this week is Corey Davis. And even that is giving me some pause. And remember, they completely shut out Herbert last year.
Well, the Lions did score a ton of garbage-time points, but we have to wonder how long Seibert will last with the Lions. And in some weird news, the Panthers poached practice squad kicker Zane Gonzalez . I’m sorry, why do we concern ourselves with kickers again? But also keep an eye on Ryan Santoso in Carolina. He missed an extra point in last week’s win.
I know the dude was the kicker for the Panthers for a long time. But I still like to avoid dome kickers traveling on the road. It’s one of my mantras. And I’m also not 100 percent sure the Texans are for real. Call it a hunch. I’ll gladly admit it if I’m mistaken.