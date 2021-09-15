2021 NFL Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 2: Defenses

Again, looking for the Packers blowout here and not letting up like the 49ers did on Sunday. The Packers defense hasn’t been that great against the Lions in recent years. Scoring double-digit points just once in the last four. But it’s fair to point out that they are going up against Jared Goff and not Matthew Stafford﻿, which you might think is a mean comment. But Sean McVay would agree with it, so I feel all right saying that.