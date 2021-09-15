Start Em Sit Em

2021 NFL Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 2: Defenses

Published: Sep 15, 2021 at 09:59 AM
Adam Rank

NFL.com Writer

You have lineup questions. We have answers. At least we hope. Start 'Em & Sit 'Em has helped fantasy managers for years make those pressing lineup decisions. And you know what is a good decision? Starting Patrick Mahomes﻿. But that's too obvious, so you won't see that here. Instead here are some of the most-pressing questions. And, if you can't find a player you are looking for, please check out latest NFL Fantasy lineup rankings right here.

Start 'Em

New England Patriots
New England Patriots
2021 · 0-1-0
New York Jets
New York Jets
2021 · 0-1-0

I’m really fearful for ﻿Zach Wilson﻿ here. Who I love. But ﻿Justin Herbert﻿ was cruising along in his rookie year when he ran into the Patriots in December and lost 45-0. It was pretty rough. So I’m telling you that even if you’ve been playing Zach in a super-flex league, you might want to bench him for ﻿Trey Sermon﻿, who might not even be active this week. Oh, and start the Patriots defense for sure. 

Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos
2021 · 1-0-0
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars
2021 · 0-1-0

I’m not picking on the Jaguars here. I, again, would like to target teams with rookie quarterbacks. I’m optimistic the Jaguars are going to be better this week, though I’m starting to get that Jimmy Johnson in his first year vibe here from them. And I don’t like that. But the Broncos are a team to stream this week.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
2021 · 1-0-0
Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons
2021 · 0-1-0

And here I’m going again, as the Falcons will be starting rookie Justin Fields this week. Oh that’s right. They went with Matt Ryan again this year. But hey, they looked like a playoff team after they (checks notes) didn’t score a touchdown against the Eagles. Look, I’m not complaining about this at all. I might complain about Matt Nagy not starting Fields. But I’m still glad the Falcons passed on him.

Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers
2021 · 0-1-0
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions
2021 · 0-1-0

Again, looking for the Packers blowout here and not letting up like the 49ers did on Sunday. The Packers defense hasn’t been that great against the Lions in recent years. Scoring double-digit points just once in the last four. But it’s fair to point out that they are going up against Jared Goff and not Matthew Stafford﻿, which you might think is a mean comment. But Sean McVay would agree with it, so I feel all right saying that.

Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns
2021 · 0-1-0
Houston Texans
Houston Texans
2021 · 1-0-0

The Texans were great against the Jaguars. But I still feel like it’s one of those things where we look back in a few months and ask ourselves, “who did the Texans beat again? Oh yeah, Jacksonville in Week 1.” And who knows, I could be absolutely off right here. But I’d be willing to stream the Browns this week and not even trip about it.

Sleeper: Arizona Cardinals vs. Minnesota Vikings

Sit 'Em

Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens
2021 · 0-1-0
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs
2021 · 1-0-0

The Ravens, one of the best defenses in the NFL. I mean, until they were asked to cover ﻿Darren Waller﻿ (oh my gosh, imagine ﻿Travis Kelce﻿ with 19 targets). But the Ravens have averaged four points in their last three meetings against the Chiefs, with a high of seven points last year, but a low of zero in 2019.

Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers
2021 · 1-0-0
Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys
2021 · 0-1-0

The Chargers defense looked pretty good against the Football Team last week. Which was great. But the Cowboys put up a lot of yards and points against the Buccaneers. I expect the Cowboys to do something similar, here. This is a big opportunity for the Chargers. Huge road win to open the year. Now a chance to really send a message with a victory.

Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins
2021 · 1-0-0
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills
2021 · 0-1-0

The Dolphins are a good defense. They really had some opportunities against the Patriots forcing three fumbles and also getting after the quarterback. Remember, I wouldn’t sit the Steelers against the Bills last week. So I’m not saying you have to drop the Dolphins if you want to hang on to them. They have the Raiders next week.

Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts
2021 · 0-1-0
Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams
2021 · 1-0-0

I’m a bit surprised with the ease in which the Seahawks put up points on the Colts. And I don’t think it’s going to be that easy for the Rams this week. It would be very dangerous to think that way. But still, I’m going to avoid the Colts this week until we see some consistency. It should be noted the Colts did have three sacks against the Seahawks, which is encouraging. But the Colts have a tough slate upcoming.

Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks
2021 · 1-0-0
Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans
2021 · 0-1-0

The Seahawks defense looked really good last week. Kind of like when you go to an independent wrestling show and see some of your favorite guys from the 1990s still kicking ass. And you think to yourself, hey, they can still go. But maybe not five nights a week, 52 weeks a year. I like the Seahawks in spots. Worried we’re getting a great effort from the Titans here.

