2021 NFL Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 2: Running backs

Carson is always overlooked in fantasy drafts, and even on Sundays I get questions on whether you need to start him or not. It’s the same feeling I get when people ask me if the Mudhoney is any good. The answer is yes, always yes. Carson tied for 10th on Sunday with 19 touches, which is kind of what he goes out and does. He’s a factor in the passing game. (He had three receptions last week.) Both Cardinals running backs did well against the Titans last week on the road (if you combined them), so I’m pretty confident in Carson. Like as confident as Pete Carroll not losing a filling when he chews his gum that way.