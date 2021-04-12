2021 NFL Draft: Ideal top two picks for every team

Round 1: No. 32 overall -- Gregory Rousseau, edge, Miami

Round 2: No. 64 overall -- Christian Barmore, DT, Alabama





Tampa Bay re-signed Shaquil Barrett, but Jason Pierre-Paul is due to become a free agent after the season. Pass rusher depth is crucial to keeping the defense disruptive in the future. Strength in the interior D-line is also a worthwhile investment, especially with veteran linemen Ndamukong Suh and William Gholston scheduled for free agency in 2022. Barmore's talent will flourish as part of a strong Buccaneers rotation, although there's a good chance he'll be picked before No. 64.





UPDATE: The Bucs' second-round pick was changed from North Carolina's Michael Carter to Barmore following Tampa Bay's signing of Giovani Bernard.