2021 NFL Draft: Biggest questions facing top QB prospects? League executives, scouts weigh in

How accurate is he? Lance threw 28 touchdown passes without an interception as a redshirt freshman in 2019 -- an impressive passing line at any level. But scouts point out Lance did that in the FCS' Missouri Valley Football Conference, operating a run-heavy, pro-style system that utilizes a lot of play-action and often has receivers running wide open. His ball placement is not always ideal. In his one-game showcase against Arkansas State this past October -- the only game the Bison played last fall after COVID bumped their conference slate to the spring -- Lance accounted for four total touchdowns in a 39-28 win, but he seemed to be pressing, relied more on his legs, lost a fumble and threw the first INT of his college career. "You don't see many tight-window throws, you don't see many anticipating, clearing zones. You can't hold that against him, because it's not his fault, but it also makes it a very tough evaluation for him," an AFC executive said. "He is (accurate), although this year in the one game where they actually faced some tight coverage, I would say it was his least-accurate game, which is concerning when that's one of [17 total college starts]." Given the extra training time, some teams were hoping Lance would do timing and testing at his pro day on Friday. But the plan is only to throw, which is what scouts really want to see anyway. Quincy Avery, a QB coach who has been working with Lance during the pre-draft process, told me they made some tweaks over the past five months to shorten his throwing motion. Friday's workout will show off a lot of play-action passes and work from the pocket with a little movement sprinkled in, since teams already know how well Lance moves. "Last spring was obviously all jacked up, as well," an AFC scout said. "Development-wise, this guy does need some fine-tuning. But he certainly has got everything you need to work with. The layup throws that you need consistently, there is some kind of yips with him every now and then. But he can drive it. He can make every throw necessary. It's just clean up some of the details in the footwork. He'll get it."





Can you bet on him? The reviews of Lance's makeup are glowing, and there's little question about his skill set. One NFC executive said Lance -- who ran for 1,100 yards and 14 touchdowns in 2019 -- is an even better runner than Justin Fields. "After watching all those guys, I liked [Lance] a lot better than I did Justin," another NFC scout said. "Both good athletes, both got plenty of arm talent -- I kept saying to myself, What would Trey Lance look like in an Ohio State uniform?" Said an NFC executive: "People are gonna sit down with him and they're gonna get enamored with Trey. And then I think they're just gonna see the athlete and the run skills. Now, [North Dakota State has] a really good scheme. But you actually see him going through the progressions -- not as quickly as you'd like it, but he does it. He's calling the run game. He's got freedom to audible. You see enough flashes where he doesn't always throw a tight ball, but I didn't have an issue with the arm strength after watching him more. A good guy to see at a f-----' all-star game, you know?" And there's the rub with Lance, who doesn't even turn 21 until May. "You're like, OK, he's about to make this huge jump -- and there's no more tape," another NFC exec said. "And so you're kind of left with, well, is he?" Even fellow North Dakota State product Carson Wentz appeared in 42 college games, including 23 starts, and then helped his stock when he went against better competition at the Senior Bowl. Scouts have to evaluate Lance off just 17 total games, including one in the past 14 months. He threw more than 23 passes in a game twice. And he wasn't eligible to test himself in any all-star game. "He's going to come across polished, he's intelligent, he knows everything," the AFC exec said. "My hesitation with him is you've got [17] games to watch -- to me, it's going to all look the same, and I don't think there's any answers in there on whether or not it's a yes or a no. I think it's whether you believe in the kid or not."