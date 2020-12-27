2020 NFL season, Week 16: What we learned from Sunday's games

1) Adam Gase is putting together a bit of an Eric Mangini-like finish to the 2020 season. His previously winless Jets have now taken two straight games to improve to 2-13, and can thump their chest with pride after again playing inspired football against a playoff-contending team. Sam Darnold completed 50% of his passes for 175 yards and two touchdowns, a well-timed trick play produced a touchdown for New York, and the Jets combined to rush for 131 yards. There isn't a ton of information to glean about the Jets other than that they're certainly not tanking -- anyone who would think otherwise is delusional in this league -- and they still have plenty of fight left in them, even if they're likely to be playing for a new coach in 2021.

2) The Browns (10-5) became the latest team to take a big hit from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and it showed Sunday. On Saturday, the Browns lost their top four receivers to close contacts from a positive COVID-19 test, as well as two starting linebackers. Left tackle ﻿Jedrick Wills﻿ was ruled out due to illness, and Cleveland was forced to start rookie Nick Harris at right guard in place of the injured Wyatt Teller﻿. The team's flight to Newark was delayed over four hours due to the late-arriving positive COVID-19 test and contact tracing that followed, and the team was forced to roll out a lineup that included practice squad player Ja'Marcus Bradley and recent addition Marvin Hall as its top two receivers. Predictably, the Browns' offense struggled mightily, turning the ball over twice and a third time on downs with the game on the line. Cleveland converted just 6-of-15 third-down attempts, threw the ball 53 times and rushed for a grand total of 45 yards on 18 attempts. Some will criticize Kevin Stefanski's choice to throw the ball 53 times while also boasting one of the best backfield tandems in the NFL, but when the Browns did run the ball, they didn't do much. The absence of Teller and Wills undercut Cleveland's ground-game ambitions, and when facing a multi-score deficit, they had no choice but to air it out, and it simply fell short. Fans might cry foul over Cleveland's COVID-19-related roster losses, but they're not a victim in this instance. The league spent a ton of time crafting, implementing and updating a stringent COVID-19 protocol in order to give it the best possible chance to complete a season amid the pandemic, and teams are expected to follow those guidelines. Some haven't, and have been punished accordingly, whether via fines or losses of draft picks. The Browns took their initial losses by leaving players at home in isolation, a situation that could have been entirely avoided if they'd followed protocol correctly. They're not yet finished in 2020, but if they miss the playoffs because of this loss, they'll only have themselves to blame.