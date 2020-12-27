2020 NFL season, Week 16: What we learned from Sunday's games

NFL.com breaks down what you need to know from all of Sunday's action around the league in Week 16. Catch up on each game's biggest takeaways using the links below:
1) Give Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger all due credit for engineering a fabulous Pittsburgh (12-3) comeback from a 24-7 deficit, but the Pittsburgh defense had just as much to do with it. Here's the way Indianapolis' last seven offensive possessions finished: Punt, field goal, punt, punt, punt, interception, turnover on downs. Linebacker Avery Williamson was all over the field with nine stops, two for losses, and cornerback Mike Hilton set up an easy Steelers TD by scooping a Philip Rivers first-half fumble and returning it to the Indy 3.
2) In a battle of one of the NFL's best pass rushes against one of the league's least penetrable offensive lines, the clear edge went to the Steelers' defensive front. Rivers was sacked five times, two by NFL sacks leader T.J. Watt, who now has 15 on the year. Indianapolis (10-5) entered having allowed just 16 sacks all season, but could not consistently protect a quarterback in Rivers whose lack of mobility demands it.
3) The Steelers' running game, which collapsed during the team's losing streak, found rock bottom against a stout Colts defensive front. Apart from the putrid totals (14 carries for 21 yards), it was an anecdotal sequence that was emblematic of the problem: With a third-quarter first-and-goal from the Indy 1, Benny Snell was stuffed for a loss of 1, then the next three play-calls were all incomplete passes out of a shotgun formation. That's a coaching staff with no faith in the ground game, and it's not Steelers football. For a team that has now won the AFC North and could finish the season 13-3, it's become a glaring weakness as the postseason approaches.
-- Chase Goodbread
1) Adam Gase is putting together a bit of an Eric Mangini-like finish to the 2020 season. His previously winless Jets have now taken two straight games to improve to 2-13, and can thump their chest with pride after again playing inspired football against a playoff-contending team. Sam Darnold completed 50% of his passes for 175 yards and two touchdowns, a well-timed trick play produced a touchdown for New York, and the Jets combined to rush for 131 yards. There isn't a ton of information to glean about the Jets other than that they're certainly not tanking -- anyone who would think otherwise is delusional in this league -- and they still have plenty of fight left in them, even if they're likely to be playing for a new coach in 2021.
2) The Browns (10-5) became the latest team to take a big hit from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and it showed Sunday. On Saturday, the Browns lost their top four receivers to close contacts from a positive COVID-19 test, as well as two starting linebackers. Left tackle Jedrick Wills was ruled out due to illness, and Cleveland was forced to start rookie Nick Harris at right guard in place of the injured Wyatt Teller. The team's flight to Newark was delayed over four hours due to the late-arriving positive COVID-19 test and contact tracing that followed, and the team was forced to roll out a lineup that included practice squad player Ja'Marcus Bradley and recent addition Marvin Hall as its top two receivers. Predictably, the Browns' offense struggled mightily, turning the ball over twice and a third time on downs with the game on the line. Cleveland converted just 6-of-15 third-down attempts, threw the ball 53 times and rushed for a grand total of 45 yards on 18 attempts. Some will criticize Kevin Stefanski's choice to throw the ball 53 times while also boasting one of the best backfield tandems in the NFL, but when the Browns did run the ball, they didn't do much. The absence of Teller and Wills undercut Cleveland's ground-game ambitions, and when facing a multi-score deficit, they had no choice but to air it out, and it simply fell short. Fans might cry foul over Cleveland's COVID-19-related roster losses, but they're not a victim in this instance. The league spent a ton of time crafting, implementing and updating a stringent COVID-19 protocol in order to give it the best possible chance to complete a season amid the pandemic, and teams are expected to follow those guidelines. Some haven't, and have been punished accordingly, whether via fines or losses of draft picks. The Browns took their initial losses by leaving players at home in isolation, a situation that could have been entirely avoided if they'd followed protocol correctly. They're not yet finished in 2020, but if they miss the playoffs because of this loss, they'll only have themselves to blame.
3) The what-if game is the only thing left for consolation for Browns fans, who will spend the next week nursing the pain of a terrible loss in a crucial situation. Cleveland can still make the playoffs by beating Pittsburgh in Week 17, but that will not be an easy task even after the Steelers clinched the AFC North title. The twice-a-year meeting between the two teams has become a spirited one since Cleveland lifted itself out of the division's cellar, and the Steelers can ride into Week 17 proud of their division crown and their blowout win over the Browns earlier this season. It will be interesting to see how Mike Tomlin approaches the week, because he's presented with one of two options: Rest his starters ahead of a home playoff game, or send the Browns packing in the most disappointing fashion to end their best season in 13 years. One thing is for certain: Plenty of eyes will be on FirstEnergy Stadium next week, and the Browns' playoff lives depend on it.
-- Nick Shook
1) The Chiefs (14-1) clinched the AFC's No. 1 seed thanks to a rare missed field goal by the NFC's Pro Bowl kicker. Attempting to tie the game with 14 seconds left to play, Younghoe Koo's 39-yard kick sliced right. The miss snapped Koo's streak of 27 straight FGs made. The situation culminated in what was a surprising defensive slugfest, and it wasn't the only time the Chiefs benefitted from a costly mistake by Atlanta. What ended up being the Chiefs' game-winning fourth-quarter drive was nearly halted by a Patrick Mahomes interception in the end zone with two minutes to play. Rookie cornerback A.J. Terrell could've ended it then for the Falcons, but his drop allowed Mahomes to rifle a TD throw for the go-ahead score on the very next play. Overall, it was an uncharacteristic day for the Chiefs, who were held under 20 points for the first time all season. The ball simply bounced their way on more than one occasion (perhaps even a handful) to squeak out a win, but now coach Andy Reid will have a bye week (and homefield advantage throughout the playoffs) to work out the kinks as Kansas City looks to defend its crown.
2) The Falcons (4-11) gave the heralded K.C. offense fits with an assertive pass rush and a disciplined secondary. Defensive tackle Grady Jarrett led the way with several pressures of Mahomes, who was often forced to throw the ball away or compelled to take dangerous chances with Falcons defenders breathing down his neck. Linebacker Foye Oluokun picked off Mahomes to end the Chiefs' opening drive of the second half, and if it wasn't for Tyreek Hill's hustle, it could've been a game-altering pick-six. Deion Jones (eight tackles) and Keanu Neal, who intercepted Sammy Watkins on a trick play, were other young Falcons who showed that the future isn't all that grim in Atlanta.
3) On the Chiefs' game-winning drive, Travis Kelce set the single-season tight end receiving yardage record. Kelce needed 60 yards to break George Kittle's mark of 1,377 yards set in the 2018 season and with 98 yards on seven receptions on the day, he now holds the title with 1,416 yards with one week left to play. Kelce also became the first TE ever to have multiple 100-plus catch seasons.
-- Michael Baca
1) Allen Robinson tortured his former team. The ex-Jacksonville receiver was the game's best player, moving the chains time after time and gutting the Jags' defense. Robinson caught 10 passes for 103 yards, often getting open with ease. He was Mitchell Trubisky's go-to target on nearly every big play early when the game was close. If it was third down, odds are the ball was going ARob's way, and he made his former team pay. The free-agent WR deserves to be paid. Trubisky took advantage of a bad defense, completing 24-of-35 passes for 265 yards and two TDs with an INT, adding a rushing score. Still, it wasn't perfect for the QB, considering the type of defense he was facing. An ill-advised red-zone INT killed a chance for points late in the first half of a close ballgame. It's the type of backbreaking play that has haunted Trubisky against better clubs. Luckily for the Bears, Jacksonville is not good. From there, Trubisky avoided mistakes, David Montgomery pounded the rock, and the defense squelched any comeback bids. Easy win. Matt Nagy's team handled business against a one-win team to take one step closer to the postseason.
2) The victory keeps the Bears (8-7) on pace to return to the playoffs. Nagy's squad leapfrogs the Arizona Cardinals into the No. 7 seed in the NFC with Sunday's victory. All the Bears need now is a victory over hated rival Green Bay or a Cardinals loss in Week 17. It will be interesting to see if the Packers -- who could have nothing to play for next week if they wrap up home-field advantage -- play their starters. It's possible Aaron Rodgers, and many of the starters could rest all, or at least part, of next week's pivotal tilt for Chicago.
3) The Jaguars' loss, coupled with a New York Jets win, clinches the No. 1 overall draft pick for Shad Khan's club. Sunday's game underscored how much this team needs a potentially franchise-alerting talent like Trevor Lawrence. Mike Glennon got the start over Gardner Minshew. Aside from a couple good tosses to D.J. Chark, Glennon was a tough watch. The QB threw for 211 yards with two TDs and two INTs. In reality, he could have been picked off about four or five other times. Glennon is not a starting-caliber NFL QB. Luckily for Jags fans, they won't have to watch him much longer. With the No. 1 overall pick secured, Doug Marrone can bench his scrubs in Week 17. The draft isn't for months, but the Jags (1-14) are already on the clock.
-- Kevin Patra
1) The Ravens run game sprinted out of the gate and didn't stop galloping over a Giants defense that didn't have an answer for Lamar Jackson, J.K. Dobbins or Gus Edwards, who each surpassed 75-plus yards rushing. Baltimore rushed for 249 yards. It marked the 38th straight game the Ravens have run for 100-plus rushing yards, the second-longest streak in the NFL since at least 1948, behind only the 70s Steelers. Dobbins' speed is a difference-maker, as his ability to put a foot in the ground and blast upfield at 100 mph left Giants defenders grasping air. Jackson was playing a firebrand of football, whether on the ground or through the air. The QB threw for 183 yards and two TDs -- his stat line would have looked prettier had Mark Andrews been able to squeeze a couple TD opportunities. Looking like it was 2019, the Baltimore offense destroyed a Giants defense that had been stout against good teams in previous weeks. Big Blue's D had zero chance Sunday against a rolling Ravens squad that scored on its first four possessions and didn't look back.
2) The Baltimore defense blasted Daniel Jones time and time again. The QB was sacked six times as Wink Martindale brought the heat late with a big lead. Only defensive penalties kept a Giants' drive alive late for New York's lone TD drive. Jones, who came in with hamstring and ankle injuries, looked better than what we'd seen the last time he was on the field. The QB went 24-of-41 passing for 252 yards and a TD. Jones not running the ball once again took away a necessary element for a restricted offense. The signal-caller made some pinpoint throws and threw for 16 first downs, mostly on underneath tosses. But the Big Blue offense is fundamentally flawed, particularly against defenses that can take advantage of a struggling offensive line. Jones not getting the ball out quicker against obvious blitzes compounds the issues. On a day they needed a win, neither side of the ball showed up for Joe Judge's team.
3) The Ravens (10-5) are a team no one wants to see right now in the playoffs. The unique brand of football, coupled with the fact that they're playing on fire right now, makes them a dangerous postseason opponent. The Ravens got help to get into the tournament with an Indianapolis loss Sunday. John Harbaugh's team now just needs a victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 17 to make the playoffs. For the Giants (5-10), their postseason hopes are on life support. They need Washington and Philadelphia to lose in the late slate to have a chance at the NFC East title in Week 17.
-- Kevin Patra
1) Leave it to the Texans defense to make Bengals QB Brandon Allen, making just his seventh career start, look like a franchise arm. That's not to say Allen wasn't sharp -- he slung a deep ball to A.J. Green along the sideline for 34 yards that was a thing of beauty -- but if a career backup can carve up Houston for 371 yards, who can't? Houston (4-11) entered having allowed an NFL-worst 108.9 passer rating. With WR Tyler Boyd out with an injury, Allen's passer rating was still 126.5 for the Bengals (4-10-1).
2) Two of the worst pass-protecting teams in the NFL managed to get right against one another. Both Deshaun Watson and Allen had ample time to throw; Allen went unsacked in the Bengals win, and Watson, sacked five or more times in each of the previous three weeks, went down just once. Watson's escape work from the pocket was on point as always, and the Bengals' offensive game plan allowed Allen to get most of his throws out too quickly for much pressure to develop.
3) If you thought Watson was the only bright spot left to watch on this 2020 Texans team, you missed what looked like a rebirth of running back David Johnson. The former Arizona Cardinal notched his first 100-yard game as a Texan (128 on just 12 carries), showing the burst of the Johnson who was an All-Pro in 2016. He crossed the century mark on a brilliant 48-yard run that he finished with a spin move to break a tackle attempt by cornerback LeShaun Sims. To whatever extent the end of Houston's season is an audition for 2021, Johnson made a statement on Sunday.
-- Chase Goodbread