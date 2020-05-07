2020 NFL schedule: Three Texans games to circle

Chiefs fans will long remember their team's postseason run to the Super Bowl LIV crown began with a 51-31 Divisional Round victory over the Texans, overcoming a 24-0 deficit with the largest comeback in franchise history. Kansas City showed its explosive offensive firepower in that game, and it has added fuel in the form of first-round pick Clyde Edwards-Helaire, a versatile runnning back out of LSU. The Texans raised eyebrows during the offseason when they traded star receiver DeAndre Hopkins, the holder of numerous team receiving records. The Chiefs defensive secondary will be Deshaun Watson's main target. Houston, 14th in the AFC in YPG allowed, shored up its D with its first two draft picks -- defensive tackle Ross Blacklock of TCU and linebacker Jonathan Greenard from Florida, but keeping the Chiefs weaponry in check will be a formidable task. Though the Texans won their regular-season game at K.C. last year, the shock from its stunning collapse in January may resonate as soon as they step into Arrowhead to kick off the 2020 season.