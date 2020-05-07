2020 NFL schedule: Three Seahawks games to circle

Here's guessing the Seahawks haven't forgotten the last meeting between these two, a shocking 27-13 win for the Cardinals at the Clink in December. The Seahawks were just 4-4 at home last year, but the other losses came to the Saints, Ravens and 49ers. Arizona ... was not them. Even weirder is that the Cardinals have won four of their last five games in Seattle. Given the current division parity, the Seahawks might not be able to afford a home letdown to Arizona in 2020 -- especially one on a national stage. This game also provides a fun cat-and-mouse between Carroll and Kliff Kingsbury, while showcasing two of the most exciting (and shortest) quarterbacks in the league.