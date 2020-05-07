2020 NFL schedule: Three Saints games to circle

The return of Jameis Winston to his old stomping grounds will be an intriguing storyline heading into this one. But, barring injury, the biggest story of this matchup will be Brees versus Tom Brady. Dating back to his Chargers days, Brees and Brady have dueled five times, with Brees taking three of those contests. In 2020, this clash of the titans will take place not once but twice in the regular season. And that's not even considering the fact that we could be in store for a Saints-Bucs playoff matchup down the road, which has never occurred. For all he's done in his 21 years under center, Brady has often been tagged as the one, true GOAT but some believe Brees -- the NFL's all-time leader in passing yards, completions and TD passes -- has a case to make in that conversation. Head-to-heads like these always have tendency to throw another log on that fire. Winning road games in the NFC South are rarely an easy feat; considering the personnel on the Bucs sideline and the gravity of this contest, this could be another week, another monstrous opponent for Brees and the Saints.