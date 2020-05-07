2020 NFL schedule: Three Rams games to circle

They met twice the 2019 calendar year, with the Cowboys blasting the Rams in Dallas last December and Los Angeles claiming their Divisional Round meeting. Now the two squads will open the new SoFi Stadium in prime-time. This also will be the fourth time 2016 draft class QBs Jared Goff and Dak Prescott square off. Points have been abundant in each instance. The two are indirectly connected by contracts as well. Goff netted the nice rookie deal by virtue of being the first pick, while Prescott played his four seasons for relative pennies. Add to that Goff's extension from last summer, which awarded him the most guaranteed money in NFL history. Prescott, of course, is looking for a similar deal after being, objectively, just as good. Has Goff's price tag coupled with his inconsistency informed the Cowboys' negotiations with their own franchise QB?