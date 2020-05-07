2020 NFL schedule: Three Panthers games to circle

It's hard to add more juice to division matchups, but this one is going to have a little extra oomph. Fresh off a career-reviving run with the Saints, Teddy Bridgewater will get the chance to show them what he learned playing behind Drew Brees for the past two seasons. Of course, Bridgewater will get two chances to do that, but beating his old team at The Bank in the season finale would make "Sweet Caroline" sound that much sweeter blaring over the loudspeaker. All-world running back Christian McCaffrey will be looking to cash in against a tough defense that didn't allow a 100-yard rusher all last season. For the Panthers D, which finished 2019 with the second-worst scoring defense, containing Brees, Michael Thomas and Alvin Kamara will be a tall task, especially without anchor Luke Kuechly. But if this group wants to prove they've improved from a year ago, containing last season's third-best offense and pushing Carolina to its first home win over New Orleans since 2016 would be a huge step toward doing that.