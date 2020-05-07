2020 NFL schedule: Three Giants games to circle

Odell Beckham's return to MetLife is certain to illicit a strong reaction from Giants fans, but we'll have to wait and see whether it will be positive. There were mixed feelings when the star wideout was suddenly traded to the Browns, but who got the better end of the deal is yet to be determined. Beckham had a semi-return to New York last season against the Jets and put up one of his bigger statistical games of the season stemming from an 89-yard touchdown. Maybe it's just something about being in New York for OBJ, who is looking to turn around an underwhelming start in Cleveland this upcoming season and suppress even more criticism. There's no overlooking this date for him and Olivier Vernon, who also came to Cleveland in that same blockbuster deal, not to mention ex-BrownsJabrill Peppers and Kevin Zeitler who came to the Giants.