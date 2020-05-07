2020 NFL schedule: Three Buccaneers games to circle

Tom Brady versus Drew Brees would be entertaining on a patchy high school field. Put them in front of a raucous Mercedes-Benz Superdome crowd and you have an epic backdrop fit for a showdown between two all-time greats. In his two trips to New Orleans, Brady is 1-1; in his last visit in 2017, he turned in a 447-yard, 3-TD performance in a 36-20 victory. Want to know who else showed out that game? Rob Gronkowski, a new face to Tampa but a very familiar one to Brady. Last season, the Saints swept the season series but Brees missed one of those wins; he last won both meetings against the Bucs in 2014. Of course, that T.B. team from six years ago didn't have an offense that featured TB12, two Pro Bowl wideouts and three impactful tight ends. Or a defense with All-Pro LB Shaquil Barrett, Ndamukong Suh and a bevy of formidable pass rushers. In the loss to Brees in Week 11 last year, Tampa was unable to generate any takeaways or sacks. Doing so this time around will be imperative as they look to make a statement against the reigning division champions and earn their first NFC South title since 2007.