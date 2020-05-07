2020 NFL schedule: Three Bills games to circle

The Bills enter 2020 coming off their first 10-win season of the new millennium, two short-lived Wild Card bids within the past three years, and now one of the favorites to win the division. The post-Tom Brady era in New England brings opportunity for the Bills, who haven't claimed an AFC East title since 1995, and have even failed to beat the Patriots in Buffalo since 2011. Bills fans would be hard-pressed to find a more meaningful game on the calendar, and it could be the most important win for the franchise in decades should it help raise a division-winning banner. Just think of the celebration "Bills Mafia" would have with that sequence of events unfolding. They've certainly had enough practice unfolding all those tables.