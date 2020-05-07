2020 NFL schedule: Three 49ers games to circle

One of the best rivalries of the past decade is back and could make for a memorable regular-season finale. Last year it decided how the NFC west was won. After losing at home to the Seahawks on a last-second field goal in overtime, the 49ers returned the favor in Seattle by taking the last game of the regular season with a last-second stop at the 1-inch line, earning the NFC's No. 1 seed in the process. Nothing is promised in what was the toughest division in football last year, but these two have combined to claim the top spot in seven of the past 10 seasons (and went on to win at least one playoff game thereafter). The stage is set for both to vie for the division crown again, making their two meetings that much more important. San Francisco might need to win at home after just breaking a seven-year losing streak in Seattle.