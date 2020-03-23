2020 NFL Draft: Quarterback-team fits after free agency frenzy

The Dolphins were very aggressive in free agency, addressing several needs on their roster. One area they didn't address: quarterback. Bucky Brooks and I had a good chat with Dolphins GM Chris Grier during the NFL Scouting Combine. He mentioned to us that his player personnel staff had spent time studying the QB crop in the 2021 class, as well as the current one. This led us to believe there was an outside chance they could address other needs in this year's draft and pursue their signal-caller in next year's class. Scratch that theory off the list. They've greatly improved their roster with an aggressive free agency approach that will likely take them out of the running for a top pick in the 2021 draft.