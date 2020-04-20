2020 NFL Draft: Four efficient trades involving high-value picks

Why it works for the Jaguars: The Jags hold 12 total picks in the 2020 draft, including three in the first two rounds (Nos. 9, 20 and 42), and have a major need within the interior of their defensive line. Should Auburn defensive tackle Derrick Brown slide (he's available at 14th overall in 57 percent of my draft models), the Jags should be all over moving up to grab him -- especially for a mere third-round pick. Several mocks have the Falcons targeting a defensive lineman, either by trading up (though my model suggests they should actually be trying to trade down to acquire more picks, especially another one in Round 2) or at 16th overall. Leapfrogging the Dolphins and Raiders before they're able to use the second of their multiple 1s would be beneficial for the Jags, too. The minimal value surrendered compared with the return for the spot creates the best win-share uptick for Jacksonville. This approach also allows the Jags to stay extremely nimble (they give up so little), as they need depth at corner as well.