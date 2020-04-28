2020 NFL Draft 'a wild ride' with lessons to be learned for future

"But beyond that core group, to bring that prospect experience to life and do it in a way that's honest and real and celebrate it, hopefully we can do that," O'Reilly said. "Now, I loved the way the GMs and head coaches embraced the cameras in their homes -- the hugging, the high-fives, dogs everywhere. I don't know if there's the ability to replicate that. The draft rooms are an efficient hub of activity. But that humanity, those elements were really powerful. We'll look at everything. But from a tech perspective, there is no going back."