2019 NFL Draft order, team needs: Giants No. 3, Jets in top five

See above (No. 19) for the Packers' needs. The Saints sent them this pick in their trade to move up for Marcus Davenport in the 2018 draft. New Orleans has room to improve in the back seven on defense, but no one can complain about its performance against Cincinnati. Now, the challenge is to keep it up against an Eagles squad fighting to stay alive in the playoff race. The Saints are in win-now mode, with only one pick (a second-rounder) in the first four rounds of the 2019 draft.