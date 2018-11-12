Bucs announce Ryan Fitzpatrick to remain starter

Despite coming off a 16-3 loss to drop to 3-6 on the season, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers don't have a quarterback controversy ahead of Week 11's game against the New York Giants.

Buccaneers head coach Dirk Koetter on Monday announced Ryan Fitzpatrick would remain the starter over Jameis Winston, who lost the job after a four-interception performance in Week 8.

Fitzpatrick completed 29 of 41 passes for 406 yards, marking the fourth time in six starts he topped the 400-yard barrier, and accounted for two interceptions and a lost fumble as the Buccaneers recorded 501 total yards Sunday. The yardage signaled the most by a team to score three points or fewer in a game in the Super Bowl era.

With two interceptions and two lost fumbles on the game, the Buccaneers are now averaging 2.8 giveaways per game.

Still, the Buccaneers sticking with Fitzpatrick for now only answered one major question Monday.

The next inquiry surrounds who will call the plays for Fitzpatrick in Week 11 when considering Koetter took over the play calling in Week 10, and it is unknown if he will keep the responsibility going forward.