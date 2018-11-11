Dirk Koetter: I have 'my own reasons' for calling plays

A team with more than 500 total yards of offense had never been limited to three points in a game -- until Sunday.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers achieved that dubious distinction during their 16-3 loss to the Washington Redskins. After the game, Buccaneers coach Dirk Koetter revealed he took over play-calling duties from offensive coordinator Todd Monken, but he wasn't forthcoming on why he made the change.

"My own reasons," Koetter responded when asked what spurred the change.

While the third-year head coach didn't indicate whether or not he'd keep his self-appointed play-calling duties for next week's game against the New York Giants, it's clear he wasn't pleased with the results.

"We just weren't good enough as a team," Koetter said. "That starts with me and permeates down through everybody else on the offense. To move the ball like that and only come up with three points, you're just not going to win that way."

Two interceptions, two lost fumbles, a pair of missed field goals and five pointless treks to the red zone created a deafening percussion of frustration for a Bucs team that has dropped three straight games. Koetter is looking for any and every reason to spur positive change at this point -- he's even considering benching quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick again in favor of Jameis Winston despite Fitz passing for more than 400 yards against Washington.

Koetter deftly yet begrudgingly dodged a peppering of questions about his job security when speaking to reporters after the game.

"It starts with me and it ends with me," Koetter said. "[My future with the team] is somebody else's decision."