2019 NFL Draft order, team needs: 49ers No. 1, Packers in top 12

It doesn't appear that any of the top contenders for the No. 1 overall pick are on the verge of a breakthrough after looking thoroughly overmatched on Sunday. We've mentioned it here before, but it's worth repeating -- the strength-of-schedule tiebreaker looms large with three teams stuck on two wins, as the team with the lower .SOS picks first in the event of a tie. The Niners are holding the top pick for now, but of the three members of the two-win club (SF, OAK, ARI), the Cardinals have the easiest schedule in the final five weeks of the season, by far. The winning percentage of Arizona's remaining opponents: .518. San Francisco's: .636. Oakland's: .645.