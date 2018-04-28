2018 undrafted free-agent deals for all 32 NFL teams

Published: Apr 28, 2018 at 01:08 PM

Now that the 2018 NFL Draft is in the books, teams are scrambling to sign the best undrafted rookie free agents. Here is a list of players who have signed or agreed to terms with teams.

Editor's note: This page will be updated as transactions officially occur, or are reported by news outlets.

Arizona Cardinals

CB Elijah Battle, TE Alec Bloom, LB Dennis Gardeck, LB Frank Ginda, OL Will House, S A.J. Howard, DE Alec James, QB Chad Kanoff, K Matt McCrane, LB Mike Needham, CB Deatrick Nichols, DT Owen Obasuyi, OL Austin Olsen, LB Matt Oplinger, S Jonathan Owens, Wisconsin FB Austin Ramesh, WR Trent Sherfield, CB Tavierre Thomas, WR Jalen Tolliver, WR Jonah Trinnaman, DB Ezekiel Turner, TE Andrew Vollert, OL Brant Weiss, WR Corey Willis

Atlanta Falcons

QB Kurt Benkert, RB Demario Richard, RB Justin Crawford, RB Malik Williams, FB Daniel Marx, FB Luke McNitt, C J.C. Hassenauer, OT Matt Gono, OG Salesi Uhatafe, TE Jake Roh, TE Troy Mangen, WR Christian Blake, WR Detrich Clark, WR Devin Gray, WR Dontez Byrd, WR Lamar Jordan, DT Jacob Tuioti-Mariner, DT Jon Cunningham, DE Mackendy Cheridor, LB Emmanuel Smith, LB Anthony Winbush, LB Emmanuel Ellerbee, LB Richard Jarvis, CB Joseph Putu, S Chris Lammons, S Secdrick Cooper, K David Marvin

Baltimore Ravens

WR Jaelon Acklin, LB James Crawford, OL Randin Crecelius, DT Christian LaCouture, LB Alvin Jones, DT Du'Vonta Lampkin, WR Andre Levrone, LB Mason McKenrick, C Alex Thompson, K/P Kaare Vedvik, LS Trent Sieg, RB Mark Thompson

Buffalo Bills

OT Gerhard de Beer, DE Mat Boesen, OL Ike Boettger, CB Ryan Carter, K Tyler Davis, RB Keith Ford, DE Mike Love, CB Levi Wallace

Carolina Panthers

QB Kyle Allen, RB Reggie Bonnafon, OG Kyle Bosch, LB Chris Frey, G Taylor Hearn, OL Brendan Mahon, DL Tracy Sprinkle

Chicago Bears

CB Michael Joseph, FB Ryan Nall, LB Nyles Morgan, DB Nick Orr, CB Kevin Toliver, DE Andrew Trumbetti, DE Cavon Walker

Cincinnati Bengals

WR Dovonte Boyd, QB Quinton Flowers, TE Jordan Franks, DB Trayvon Henderson, LB Junior Joseph, RB Ray Lawry, DE Ja'Von Rolland-Jones, LB Chris Worley

Cleveland Browns

DT Drew Bailey, S/KR Evan Berry, DB Elijah Campbell, FB Garrett Dickerson, OL Christian DiLauro, DT Daniel Ekuale, DB Micah Hannemann, OT Desmond Harrison, WR Darvin Kidsy, DB Montrel Meander, WR Da'Mari Scott, DT Trenton Thompson, WR Derrick Wiles, OT Erick Wren

Dallas Cowboys

OL Jake Campos, RB Jordan Chunn, WR Malik Earl, DE James Hearns, OL Bryce Johnson, DB Kameron Kelly, LB Joel Lanning, DE Austin Larkin, WR Marchie Murdock, CB Donovan Olumba, DT Dequinton Osbourne, S Kyle Queiro, OL Jashon Robertson, S Tyree Robinson, LB Ed Shockley, QB Dalton Sturm, CB Charvarius Ward, TE David Wells

Denver Broncos

WR Jimmy Williams, LB Jeff Holland, OL Leon Johnson, RB Phillip Lindsay, DT Lowell Lotulelei, DB Trey Marshall, OL Austin Schlottman, WR Jimmy Williams

Detroit Lions

LB Al-Rasheed Benton, CB Amari Coleman, DB Antwuan Davis, DT Josh Fatu, CB Mike Ford, TE DeAndre Goolsby, DL Michael Hill, DB Chris Jones, OL Brett Kendrick, QB Chad Meredith, OG John Montelus, WR Teo Redding, K/P Ryan Santoso, DB Anthony Sherrils

Green Bay Packers

OG Jacob Alsadek, QB Tim Boyle, C Austin Davis, WR Damon Gibson, DE Naashon Hughes, LB C.J. Johnson, DL Tyler Lancaster, OL Alex Light, OT Kyle Meadows, DT Filipo Mokofisi, CB Chris Seisay, LB Greer Martini, TE Ryan Smith

Houston Texans

DB David Bellamy, RB Davin Coleman, OT Anthony Coyle, DE Mason Gentry, WR Steve Ishmael, OT K.J. Malone, DL Kingsley Opara, WR Vyncint Smith, LS Drew Van Maanen

Indianapolis Colts

K Michael Badgley, S Chris Cooper, CB Lashard Durr, WR Steve Ishmael, CB Robert Jackson, DT Tomasi Laulile, LB Skai Moore, S George Odum, LB William Ossai, CB Henre' Toliver

Jacksonville Jaguars

OG Tony Adams, CB Dee Delaney, CB Tre Herndon, DT Mike Hughes, LB Reggie Hunter, DE Darius Jackson, DT Lyndon Johnson, WR Allen Lazard, OT Kc McDermott, CB Quenton Meeks, WR Dorren Miller, LB Andrew Motuapuaka, S CJ Reavis

Kansas City Chiefs

OL Ryan Hunter, QB Chase Litton, WR Byron Pringle, RB Darrel Williams, CB D'Montre Wade

Los Angeles Chargers

CB Troy Brown, TE Cole Hunt, CB B.J. Clay, OT Zachary Crabtree, OL Chris Durant, CB Marcus Edmond, CB Brandon Facyson, OL Zack Golditch, DE Albert Havili, LB D'Juan Hines, DL Bijhon Jackson, TE Ben Johnson, WR JJ Jones, DL Tevin Lawson, FB/TE Anthony Manzo-Lewis, RB Detrez Newsome, DL Steven Richardson, OT Trent Scott, WR Kent Shelby, QB Nic Shimonek, P Shane Tripucka

Los Angeles Rams

WR LaQuivonte Gonzalez, DL Dalton Keene, WR Steven Mitchell, TE Codey McElroy, S Afolabi Laguda, DT McKay Murphy, DB Steven Parker, DB Chucky Williams

Miami Dolphins

LS Lucas Gravelle, OG Connor Hilland, K Greg Joseph, LB Mike McCray, DT Anthony Moten, OL David Steinmetz

Minnesota Vikings

WR Jeff Badet, RB Mike Boone, DL Curtis Cothran, LB Garret Dooley, WR Armanti Foreman, G Chris Gonzalez, CB Holton Hill, TE Tyler Hoppes, QB Matt Linehan, LB Hercules Mata'afa, CB Trevon Mathis, S Tray Matthews, FB Kamryn Pettway, QB Peter Pujals, WR Korey Robertson, RB Roc Thomas, WR Jake Wieneke, DE Jonathan Wynn

New England Patriots

DT Frank Herron, WR Chris Lacy, FB Shane Wimann

New Orleans Saints

QB J.T. Barrett, LS A.J. Hantak, OL Cory Helms, WR Keith Kirkwood, DT Taylor Stallworth, CB Linder Stephens, TE Deon Yelder

New York Giants

C Evan Brown, DB Sean Chandler, CB Aaron Davis, LB Tae Davis, WR Jawill Davis, WR Davon Grayson, QB Thomas Sirk

New York Jets

RB Dimitri Flowers, OL Austin Golson, RB Ryan Green, CB Reggie Hall, DT Lord Hyeamang, OL Darius James, OL Dakoda Shepley, DL Mychealon Thomas, LB Tre' Williams

Oakland Raiders

TE Marcus Baugh, OG Alex Officer, K Eddy Pineiro

Philadelphia Eagles

RB Josh Adams, WR Ray Bolden, QB Jeremiah Briscoe, OL Aaron Evans, LB Danny Ezechukwu, DB Jeremy Reaves, CB Jordan Thomas

Pittsburgh Steelers

DE Ola Adeniyi, DT Greg Gilmore, C Patrick Morris

San Francisco 49ers

DB Corey Griffin, CB Tarvarus McFadden, CB Emmanuel Moseley

Seattle Seahawks

DB Tanner Carew, DL Albert Havili, FB Marcus Martin, WR Caleb Scott, RB Justin Stockton, OL Viane Talamaivao, WR Taj Williams, QB Troy Williams

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

QB Austin Allen, WR Sergio Bailey, OL Cole Boozer, TE Donnie Ernsberger, DE Demone Harris, TE Tanner Hudson, S Godwin Igwebuike, S Josh Liddell, K Trevor Moore, DE Evan Perrizo, WR Erv Philips, TE Jason Reese, DE Antonio Simmons, RB Shaun Wilson

Tennessee Titans

P Austin Barnard, WR Cameron Batson, WR Deontay Burnett, DL Nick DeLuca, DE Matt Dickerson, OL Nico Falah, CB Elijaah Goins, DB Joshua Kalu, J.Y. Luper, WR Jordan Veasy, RB Akrum Wadley,

Washington Redskins

S Quin Blanding, RB Martez Carter, WR Simmie Cobbs, DL Davon Durant, TE Matt Flanagan, WR Micah Holder, OL Timon Parris, WR De'Mornay Pierson-El, FB Elijah Wellman

See all of the selections for the 2018 NFL Draft here.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

