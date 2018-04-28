2018 undrafted free-agent deals for all 32 NFL teams

Now that the 2018 NFL Draft is in the books, teams are scrambling to sign the best undrafted rookie free agents. Here is a list of players who have signed or agreed to terms with teams.
Editor's note: This page will be updated as transactions officially occur, or are reported by news outlets.
Arizona Cardinals
CB Elijah Battle, TE Alec Bloom, LB Dennis Gardeck, LB Frank Ginda, OL Will House, S A.J. Howard, DE Alec James, QB Chad Kanoff, K Matt McCrane, LB Mike Needham, CB Deatrick Nichols, DT Owen Obasuyi, OL Austin Olsen, LB Matt Oplinger, S Jonathan Owens, Wisconsin FB Austin Ramesh, WR Trent Sherfield, CB Tavierre Thomas, WR Jalen Tolliver, WR Jonah Trinnaman, DB Ezekiel Turner, TE Andrew Vollert, OL Brant Weiss, WR Corey Willis
Atlanta Falcons
QB Kurt Benkert, RB Demario Richard, RB Justin Crawford, RB Malik Williams, FB Daniel Marx, FB Luke McNitt, C J.C. Hassenauer, OT Matt Gono, OG Salesi Uhatafe, TE Jake Roh, TE Troy Mangen, WR Christian Blake, WR Detrich Clark, WR Devin Gray, WR Dontez Byrd, WR Lamar Jordan, DT Jacob Tuioti-Mariner, DT Jon Cunningham, DE Mackendy Cheridor, LB Emmanuel Smith, LB Anthony Winbush, LB Emmanuel Ellerbee, LB Richard Jarvis, CB Joseph Putu, S Chris Lammons, S Secdrick Cooper, K David Marvin
Baltimore Ravens
WR Jaelon Acklin, LB James Crawford, OL Randin Crecelius, DT Christian LaCouture, LB Alvin Jones, DT Du'Vonta Lampkin, WR Andre Levrone, LB Mason McKenrick, C Alex Thompson, K/P Kaare Vedvik, LS Trent Sieg, RB Mark Thompson
Buffalo Bills
OT Gerhard de Beer, DE Mat Boesen, OL Ike Boettger, CB Ryan Carter, K Tyler Davis, RB Keith Ford, DE Mike Love, CB Levi Wallace
Carolina Panthers
QB Kyle Allen, RB Reggie Bonnafon, OG Kyle Bosch, LB Chris Frey, G Taylor Hearn, OL Brendan Mahon, DL Tracy Sprinkle
Chicago Bears
CB Michael Joseph, FB Ryan Nall, LB Nyles Morgan, DB Nick Orr, CB Kevin Toliver, DE Andrew Trumbetti, DE Cavon Walker
Cincinnati Bengals
WR Dovonte Boyd, QB Quinton Flowers, TE Jordan Franks, DB Trayvon Henderson, LB Junior Joseph, RB Ray Lawry, DE Ja'Von Rolland-Jones, LB Chris Worley
Cleveland Browns
DT Drew Bailey, S/KR Evan Berry, DB Elijah Campbell, FB Garrett Dickerson, OL Christian DiLauro, DT Daniel Ekuale, DB Micah Hannemann, OT Desmond Harrison, WR Darvin Kidsy, DB Montrel Meander, WR Da'Mari Scott, DT Trenton Thompson, WR Derrick Wiles, OT Erick Wren
Dallas Cowboys
OL Jake Campos, RB Jordan Chunn, WR Malik Earl, DE James Hearns, OL Bryce Johnson, DB Kameron Kelly, LB Joel Lanning, DE Austin Larkin, WR Marchie Murdock, CB Donovan Olumba, DT Dequinton Osbourne, S Kyle Queiro, OL Jashon Robertson, S Tyree Robinson, LB Ed Shockley, QB Dalton Sturm, CB Charvarius Ward, TE David Wells
Denver Broncos
WR Jimmy Williams, LB Jeff Holland, OL Leon Johnson, RB Phillip Lindsay, DT Lowell Lotulelei, DB Trey Marshall, OL Austin Schlottman, WR Jimmy Williams
Detroit Lions
LB Al-Rasheed Benton, CB Amari Coleman, DB Antwuan Davis, DT Josh Fatu, CB Mike Ford, TE DeAndre Goolsby, DL Michael Hill, DB Chris Jones, OL Brett Kendrick, QB Chad Meredith, OG John Montelus, WR Teo Redding, K/P Ryan Santoso, DB Anthony Sherrils
Green Bay Packers
OG Jacob Alsadek, QB Tim Boyle, C Austin Davis, WR Damon Gibson, DE Naashon Hughes, LB C.J. Johnson, DL Tyler Lancaster, OL Alex Light, OT Kyle Meadows, DT Filipo Mokofisi, CB Chris Seisay, LB Greer Martini, TE Ryan Smith
Houston Texans
DB David Bellamy, RB Davin Coleman, OT Anthony Coyle, DE Mason Gentry, WR Steve Ishmael, OT K.J. Malone, DL Kingsley Opara, WR Vyncint Smith, LS Drew Van Maanen
Indianapolis Colts
K Michael Badgley, S Chris Cooper, CB Lashard Durr, WR Steve Ishmael, CB Robert Jackson, DT Tomasi Laulile, LB Skai Moore, S George Odum, LB William Ossai, CB Henre' Toliver
Jacksonville Jaguars
OG Tony Adams, CB Dee Delaney, CB Tre Herndon, DT Mike Hughes, LB Reggie Hunter, DE Darius Jackson, DT Lyndon Johnson, WR Allen Lazard, OT Kc McDermott, CB Quenton Meeks, WR Dorren Miller, LB Andrew Motuapuaka, S CJ Reavis
Kansas City Chiefs
Los Angeles Chargers
CB Troy Brown, TE Cole Hunt, CB B.J. Clay, OT Zachary Crabtree, OL Chris Durant, CB Marcus Edmond, CB Brandon Facyson, OL Zack Golditch, DE Albert Havili, LB D'Juan Hines, DL Bijhon Jackson, TE Ben Johnson, WR JJ Jones, DL Tevin Lawson, FB/TE Anthony Manzo-Lewis, RB Detrez Newsome, DL Steven Richardson, OT Trent Scott, WR Kent Shelby, QB Nic Shimonek, P Shane Tripucka
Los Angeles Rams
WR LaQuivonte Gonzalez, DL Dalton Keene, WR Steven Mitchell, TE Codey McElroy, S Afolabi Laguda, DT McKay Murphy, DB Steven Parker, DB Chucky Williams
Miami Dolphins
LS Lucas Gravelle, OG Connor Hilland, K Greg Joseph, LB Mike McCray, DT Anthony Moten, OL David Steinmetz
Minnesota Vikings
WR Jeff Badet, RB Mike Boone, DL Curtis Cothran, LB Garret Dooley, WR Armanti Foreman, G Chris Gonzalez, CB Holton Hill, TE Tyler Hoppes, QB Matt Linehan, LB Hercules Mata'afa, CB Trevon Mathis, S Tray Matthews, FB Kamryn Pettway, QB Peter Pujals, WR Korey Robertson, RB Roc Thomas, WR Jake Wieneke, DE Jonathan Wynn
New England Patriots
New Orleans Saints
QB J.T. Barrett, LS A.J. Hantak, OL Cory Helms, WR Keith Kirkwood, DT Taylor Stallworth, CB Linder Stephens, TE Deon Yelder
New York Giants
C Evan Brown, DB Sean Chandler, CB Aaron Davis, LB Tae Davis, WR Jawill Davis, WR Davon Grayson, QB Thomas Sirk
New York Jets
RB Dimitri Flowers, OL Austin Golson, RB Ryan Green, CB Reggie Hall, DT Lord Hyeamang, OL Darius James, OL Dakoda Shepley, DL Mychealon Thomas, LB Tre' Williams
Oakland Raiders
Philadelphia Eagles
RB Josh Adams, WR Ray Bolden, QB Jeremiah Briscoe, OL Aaron Evans, LB Danny Ezechukwu, DB Jeremy Reaves, CB Jordan Thomas
Pittsburgh Steelers
San Francisco 49ers
Seattle Seahawks
DB Tanner Carew, DL Albert Havili, FB Marcus Martin, WR Caleb Scott, RB Justin Stockton, OL Viane Talamaivao, WR Taj Williams, QB Troy Williams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
QB Austin Allen, WR Sergio Bailey, OL Cole Boozer, TE Donnie Ernsberger, DE Demone Harris, TE Tanner Hudson, S Godwin Igwebuike, S Josh Liddell, K Trevor Moore, DE Evan Perrizo, WR Erv Philips, TE Jason Reese, DE Antonio Simmons, RB Shaun Wilson
Tennessee Titans
P Austin Barnard, WR Cameron Batson, WR Deontay Burnett, DL Nick DeLuca, DE Matt Dickerson, OL Nico Falah, CB Elijaah Goins, DB Joshua Kalu, J.Y. Luper, WR Jordan Veasy, RB Akrum Wadley,
Washington Redskins
S Quin Blanding, RB Martez Carter, WR Simmie Cobbs, DL Davon Durant, TE Matt Flanagan, WR Micah Holder, OL Timon Parris, WR De'Mornay Pierson-El, FB Elijah Wellman