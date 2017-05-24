2018 Pro Bowl returns to Orlando following successful first year

Following the success of its first year in Orlando, the Pro Bowl will return to Camping World Stadium on Jan. 28 at 3 p.m. ET, the NFL announced Wednesday. The game will be televised on ESPN and ESPN Deportes, and simulcast on ABC, marking the first time it will air on both broadcast and cable networks. It will also be streamed live on the ESPN app, and audio coverage will be available on Westwood One, SiriusXM NFL Radio, and on the TuneIn app.