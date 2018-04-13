2018 NFL Draft: Notre Dame duo leads offensive line class

Chuks Okorafor, OT, Western Michigan: Okorafor is being mentioned as a potential Day 2 pick (Rounds 2-3), but I think he should go on Day 3 (Rounds 4-7). At 6-6 and 330 pounds, Okorafor offers a big, wide frame that can be appealing to teams that covet size, but his tape was really problematic at times. He lacks the initial quickness to handle the more challenging aspects of the run game. His balance and technique gets him in trouble in pass protection. It's a light year at tackle, which could help his cause in the draft, but there is a lot of work to be done before Okorafor is ready to handle starting duties at the NFL level.