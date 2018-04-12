2018 NFL Draft: Maryland's D.J. Moore leads receiver class

Editor's note: NFL.com analysts Lance Zierlein and Chad Reuter will provide overviews for eight position groups in the 2018 NFL Draft (April 26-28 in Dallas), continuing today with wide receivers and tight ends.

For all the talk about quarterbacks, it's often forgotten that it takes two to tango in the passing game. If receivers and tight ends are not in the right place at the right time, or fail to reel in catchable balls, then all the greatest throws won't mean a thing.

However, the great signal-caller talent available in the 2018 NFL Draft is not matched at the wide receiver and tight end positions this year. There will certainly be good starters and solid contributors at both positions, but there's a lack of top-end talent and the overall depth at each position is average, at best.

Let's take a deeper look at the 2018 WR and TE classes.

Teams with greatest need at WR

1) Indianapolis Colts: The Colts are very thin in a receiving corps led by T.Y. Hilton. They signed Ryan Grant to a one-year deal this offseason, but I'm expecting Indy to pick two receivers in the first four rounds.

2) Arizona Cardinals: Larry Fitzgerald is nearing the end of his Hall of Fame-caliber career. Chad Williams and Brice Butler can be good complementary pass-catchers, but the team needs another star.

3) Dallas Cowboys: The Cowboys were 27th in the league in receiving yards last season. Dez Bryant's future with the team remains murky, and Cole Beasley's due to become a free agent after the season.

4) San Francisco 49ers: Pierre Garcon and Marquise Goodwin will help Jimmy Garoppolo's cause, but he'll need more talent on the outside to make explosive plays.

5) Seattle Seahawks: Maybe Jaron Brown and Amara Darboh can step up to replace Paul Richardson's 16 yards per reception. But I think the Seahawks would be wise to add more talent at the position.

Top 5 players at WR

1) D.J. Moore, Maryland: Moore has speed, quickness, power, a competitive nature, and strong hands. He'll be an Odell Beckham-like playmaker in the NFL.

2) Calvin Ridley, Alabama: Ridley's body control is amazing, as is his suddenness. He could be one of the league's top receivers if he becomes a consistent hands-catcher and route-runner.

3) Courtland Sutton, SMU: He has size, speed, and is extremely agile for a taller receiver. He'll need to stop going for one-handed catches and secure passes with his big mitts to reach his potential.

4) Christian Kirk, Texas A&M: While he's not the fastest or tallest receiver, don't doubt Kirk's toughness and ability to make defenders miss. He'll be a solid inside threat on Sundays, and potentially a difference-making kick returner.

5) James Washington, Oklahoma State: Washington spent most of the past couple of years running past flat-footed Big 12 cornerbacks (19.8 yards per receptions, 39 touchdowns in his career). He has the strength to win at the line against pro defenders, though, and his arms are quite long (32 3/8 inches) for a 5-foot-11 receiver, giving him a great catch radius.

Teams with greatest need at TE

1) Miami Dolphins: Julius Thomas was released and Anthony Fasano remains unsigned, leaving a major hole in the depth chart for Miami.

2) Baltimore Ravens: Ben Watson is gone, and Maxx Williams hasn't become the difference-maker the team requires. Joe Flacco needs more above-average receiving talent around him if the Ravens want him to be at his best.

3) Carolina Panthers: Ed Dickson left town, and Greg Olsen is getting closer to retirement. Carolina should be looking to add a young TE to the mix.

4) Arizona Cardinals: Though Ricky Seals-Jones flashes the ability to make big plays, Jermaine Gresham is on the back end of his career. If the Cardinals want to be effective in two-tight-end sets going forward, they need to add a high-quality rookie at the position.

5) Green Bay Packers: Signing Jimmy Graham could prove to be an excellent signing, but the lack of depth at the position is alarming since Richard Rodgers moved on to Philadelphia.

Top 5 players at TE

1) Dallas Goedert, South Dakota State: Goedert is a monster on the field. He's a 6-5, 256-pound athletic mismatch who will be a factor down the seam and in the red zone.

2) Hayden Hurst, South Carolina: While a bit older than most teams prefer in a prospect (he'll be 25 when he plays his first NFL game), this former minor league baseball player is a fluid receiver and reliable route runner with enough speed to convert short throws into long gains.

3) Mark Andrews, Oklahoma: Andrews has been on scouts' radars for some time, having grown into a tight end's body during his time in Norman. He reminds me of a young Jason Witten.

4) Mike Gesicki, Penn State: The former volleyball player put on a rare display of athleticism at the NFL Scouting Combine, showing the same outstanding leaping ability that he did when jumping over college defenders.

5) Troy Fumagalli, Wisconsin: Fumagalli edges out another Big Ten tight end, Indiana's Ian Thomas, for this spot, as Fumagalli's toughness and route-running ability could give him the edge over Thomas in some teams' minds. His hands are also quite sticky even though he's missing an index finger.

Most overrated prospect among WRs and TEs

Mike Gesicki, TE, Penn State: Some of my media colleagues are including Gesicki in the first-round conversation. However, I don't believe NFL teams will view him as a good value that early in the draft. I project him to go late in Round 2 in my most recent mock draft. Now, there's no doubt Gesicki's a tremendous athlete -- everyone knew he would test well at the combine, and he was one of the biggest stars of the event. He struggled in his route running during position drills, though. His inconsistent hands are also a concern. I don't believe Gesicki will go in the sixth round like another athletic tight end -- Bucky Hodges -- did last year, but I suspect Gesicki will be picked later than most expect.

Most underrated prospect

Anthony Miller, WR, Memphis: There hasn't been a lot of buzz around Miller this off-season. Those that paid attention during the fall, though, know that he's a tough customer who can make defenders look silly in the open field. He could be a Randall Cobb-type receiver, and probably won't be picked until the second round or early in the third round.

Boom or bust

Antonio Callaway, WR, Florida: In his first two seasons with the Gators, Callaway exhibited explosive ability with the ball in his hands, both as a receiver and returner. He didn't play a down in the 2017 season, though, as he was suspended after facing charges of credit card fraud, and that wasn't his first off-field issue. If he can put his troubles behind him, he could turn out to be a bargain, as I'm expecting him to be drafted in the fourth or fifth round.

Sleeper alert

Tyler Conklin, TE, Central Michigan: Two potential top-100 receivers from the FCS (Daurice Fountain, Northern Iowa; Justin Watson, Penn) are also worthy of this spot, but I'll go with Conklin as my sleeper pick. He has good size for the position. He's also a fluid runner and reliable pass catcher. The former Chippewa will make an impact in the passing game early in his pro career.

