2018 NFL Draft: Notre Dame duo leads offensive line class

Editor's note: NFL.com analysts Lance Zierlein and Chad Reuter will provide overviews for eight position groups in the 2018 NFL Draft (April 26-28 in Dallas), continuing today with offensive linemen.

It's a tale of two position groups when it comes to the 2018 NFL Draft's offensive linemen. The all-important tackle spot is light on depth, and some of the top players at the position come with question marks. On the other hand, the interior line (centers and guards) is considered one of the deeper positions in this year's draft, with plenty of starters expected to be still be available on Day 3 (Rounds 4-7).

Let's explore the 2018 OL class.

Teams with greatest OL need

1) Cincinnati Bengals: The Bengals had issues moving the football on the ground last season, and you can trace those problems to the O-line. 2015 first-round pick Cedric Ogbuehi hasn't lived up to his billing, so they're hoping the addition of Cordy Glenn will help at tackle, but they still should be looking for help at guard and tackle.

2) New York Giants: The Giants have been a mess along the offensive line. They've shored up one tackle spot with the signing of Nate Solder this offseason, but they still need more help at right tackle, guard and center.

3) Indianapolis Colts: The top priority for the Colts is keeping Andrew Luck upright and healthy. To do that, they will need to become more competitive at both tackle and guard.

4) Arizona Cardinals: Arizona could stand to upgrade the center position while adding competition at tackle. Mike Iupati has battled injuries, which makes finding guard depth a need.

5) Minnesota Vikings: Improving the run blocking up front is a priority in Minnesota. They should be looking for a true left tackle (Riley Reiff fits better on the right side) and more help at guard.

6) Los Angeles Chargers: The Chargers addressed the guard position with the selections of Dan Feeney and Forrest Lamp in last year's draft. They added C Mike Pouncey this offseason, but they still need an upgrade at both tackle spots.

Top 5 OTs

1) Mike McGlinchey, Notre Dame: McGlinchey is a well-coached technician who does a good job of dropping his pad level and operating as a drive blocker, but he struggles to anchor in pass protection at times.

2) Kolton Miller, UCLA: Miller is one of the top athletes at offensive tackle this year and he flashes the pass-protection talent teams look for at the next level. However, his ability to finish blocks and play with consistency are spotty.

3) Joseph Noteboom, TCU: Athletic tackle prospect with good size and long arms. His game tape wasn't as impressive as his performances at Reese's Senior Bowl practices and the NFL Scouting Combine.

4) Orlando Brown, Oklahoma: His historically poor combine performance forced teams to deal with the reality that his athletic limitations are likely to cause problems for him in the NFL. However, he's big, knows how to use his arm length and plays with plenty of nasty.

5) Will Richardson, N.C. State: Richardson has good play strength, a strong punch, and is generally solid as a run blocker, but his issues off the field have some teams concerned about his character.

Top 6 interior O-linemen

1) Quenton Nelson, OG, Notre Dame: Nelson is built like a bank safe. He has outstanding size and strength. He's an elite run-blocking talent with all-pro potential. When I compared him to Pro Football Hall of Famer Larry Allen, I meant it.

2) Will Hernandez, OG, UTEP: Hernandez is extremely powerful in both run blocking and pass protection, but some teams are concerned with his modest height (6-foot-2) and sub-par arm length (32 inches).

3) Isaiah Wynn, OG, Georgia: Wynn played tackle last season, and played it extremely well. He doesn't have the length to stay at tackle in the pros, but he'll move inside to guard and be an excellent pass protector.

4) James Daniels, C, Iowa: Tremendous athlete with the ability to get to just about any angle for any block. Daniels is a move-block specialist with some size and strength limitations, but a ton of talent.

5) Billy Price, C, Ohio State: Tremendously explosive and strong, Price plays with rare leverage to uproot defenders and open running lanes. However, he can get himself in some trouble when he lunges in pass protection.

6) Connor Williams, OG, Texas: Some view Williams as one of the top tackles in the draft, and he could get a shot at tackle in the NFL. However, with 33-inch arms (short arms for a tackle), a move inside to guard gives him a much better chance to succeed at the next level.

Most overrated

Chuks Okorafor, OT, Western Michigan: Okorafor is being mentioned as a potential Day 2 pick (Rounds 2-3), but I think he should go on Day 3 (Rounds 4-7). At 6-6 and 330 pounds, Okorafor offers a big, wide frame that can be appealing to teams that covet size, but his tape was really problematic at times. He lacks the initial quickness to handle the more challenging aspects of the run game. His balance and technique gets him in trouble in pass protection. It's a light year at tackle, which could help his cause in the draft, but there is a lot of work to be done before Okorafor is ready to handle starting duties at the NFL level.

Most underrated

Tony Adams, OG, N.C. State: Adams can run outside and inside zone plays in his sleep thanks to his efficient movements, plus body control and consistent footwork. He was a tennis player as a youth, which is one of the reasons for his impressive feet, and his father was a wrestling coach, which plays into his understanding of leverage. Adams is undersized, which will hurt his draft slotting, but he's a good football player with consistent tape and should become a NFL starter He could turn out to be a Day 3 steal.

Boom or bust

Connor Williams, OG, Texas: I ranked Williams as one of the top offensive linemen in the college ranks for two straight seasons, but his junior year raised concerns for NFL talent evaluators. Williams, who missed time with a knee injury, seemed to lose some of his lateral quickness and his pass protection became a major concern at times. Many teams see Williams as a guard, and I believe he has the ability to become a good starter in the league at that position. However, he has had issues with dwelling on mistakes and if his confidence wanes, things could go bad for Williams.

Sleeper alert

Dejon Allen, C, Hawaii: It's hard to watch Allen's performance for Hawaii vs. UCLA and not get excited. Allen wore the Bruins out all day long from his left tackle position. He can be a little inconsistent and he's undersized, but I think he has the athletic ability, toughness and strength to become a starting center or guard if he can handle the position change.

Follow Lance Zierlein on Twitter @LanceZierlein.