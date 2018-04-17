2018 NFL Draft: Freakish Vita Vea atop shallow interior DL class

Da'Shawn Hand, Alabama: Hand was a second-team All-SEC pick as a senior, but he didn't make as many plays as scouts would like to see from a top-tier talent. If he wants to become a difference maker in the NFL, he'll need to explode off the snap and break down more quickly to make tackles. If he's picked in the mid-third or fourth round, Hand could be a solid rotational contributor as an end on a three-man line. Hand would need to pick up his playmaking skills to justify an earlier selection.