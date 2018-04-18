2018 NFL Draft: Bradley Chubb leads edge class lacking depth

Joe Ostman, Central Michigan: Ostman is a tightly muscled, short-armed defensive end. He lacks the physical makeup teams look for off the edge, but he plays with plus strength and body control to work against and around the blockers that try to stop him. While he might get knocked for level of competition (played in the MAC), his numbers at CMU's pro day in the explosion testing (36.5-inch vertical, 10-foot-2 broad jump) and bench press (31 reps) could be indicative of how his physical tools will translate in the pros. Ostman's rush plan is a little more advanced than most prospects in this year's class, and he does a good job of utilizing quick, powerful hands to gain an advantage. He might not be picked until the fifth or sixth round, but he has a chance to outplay his draft slotting.