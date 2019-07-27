2017 NFL Draft revisited: Ranking the top 10 players in the class

Draft slot: Round 3, No. 67 overall





Two NFL seasons into Kamara's young career, it's hard to believe four running backs were drafted before him in 2017 (Leonard Fournette, Christian McCaffrey, Dalvin Cook and Joe Mixon). That statement is more about my admiration for what the third-rounder has done in such a short time than a knock on the others. Since entering the league, Kamara has been one of the most productive and efficient backs, ranking outside the top 10 in touches (476) but sitting third in scrimmage yards (3,146), second in scrimmage TDs (31) and first in yards per touch (6.6) among backs with a minimum of 250 touches during that span. Kamara is poised to do even more in Year 3 after becoming the Saints' full-time RB1 after the departure of Mark Ingram in free agency.