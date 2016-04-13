2016 regular-season schedule to be revealed Thursday

The NFL announced Wednesday that the 2016 regular-season schedule will be unveiled Thursday. NFL Network will have live wall-to-wall coverage of the schedule reveal starting at 8 p.m. ET, breaking down each team's potential path to Super Bowl LI.
While we'll have to wait one more day for the schedule to be announced, we already know the matchups for the 2016 season. Below is a complete list of each team's home and away matchups.
NFL Kickoff 2016 Weekend will begin on Thursday, Sept. 8, and the regular season will conclude on Sunday, Jan. 1. Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium in Houston will be played on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017.