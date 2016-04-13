Around the League

2016 regular-season schedule to be revealed Thursday

Published: Apr 13, 2016 at 12:55 PM

The NFL announced Wednesday that the 2016 regular-season schedule will be unveiled Thursday. NFL Network will have live wall-to-wall coverage of the schedule reveal starting at 8 p.m. ET, breaking down each team's potential path to Super Bowl LI.

While we'll have to wait one more day for the schedule to be announced, we already know the matchups for the 2016 season. Below is a complete list of each team's home and away matchups.

NFL Kickoff 2016 Weekend will begin on Thursday, Sept. 8, and the regular season will conclude on Sunday, Jan. 1. Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium in Houston will be played on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017.

AFC EAST

Buffalo Bills

Home:Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots, New York Jets, Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers, Jacksonville Jaguars, Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers

Away:Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots, New York Jets, Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Oakland Raiders, Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks

Miami Dolphins

Home:Buffalo Bills, New England Patriots, New York Jets, Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers, Tennessee Titans, Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers

Away:Buffalo Bills, New England Patriots, New York Jets, Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, San Diego Chargers, Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks

New England Patriots

Home:Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, New York Jets, Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Houston Texans, Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks

Away:Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, New York Jets, Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers, Denver Broncos, Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers

New York Jets

Home:Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots, Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Indianapolis Colts, Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks

Away:Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots, Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers, Kansas City Chiefs, Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers

AFC NORTH

Baltimore Ravens

Home:Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers, Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, Oakland Raiders, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Redskins

Away:Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers, New England Patriots, New York Jets, Jacksonville Jaguars, Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants

Cincinnati Bengals

Home:Baltimore Ravens, Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers, Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, Denver Broncos, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Redskins

Away:Baltimore Ravens, Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers, New England Patriots, New York Jets, Houston Texans, Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants

Cleveland Browns

Home:Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Pittsburgh Steelers, New England Patriots, New York Jets, San Diego Chargers, Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants

Away:Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Pittsburgh Steelers, Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, Tennessee Titans, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Redskins

Pittsburgh Steelers

Home:Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns, New England Patriots, New York Jets, Kansas City Chiefs, Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants

Away:Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns, Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, Indianapolis Colts, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Redskins

AFC SOUTH

Houston Texans

Home:Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars, Tennessee Titans, Kansas City Chiefs, San Diego Chargers, Cincinnati Bengals, Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions

Away:Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars, Tennessee Titans, Denver Broncos, Oakland Raiders, New England Patriots, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings

Indianapolis Colts

Home:Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars, Tennessee Titans, Kansas City Chiefs, San Diego Chargers, Pittsburgh Steelers, Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions

Away:Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars, Tennessee Titans, Denver Broncos, Oakland Raiders, New York Jets, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings

Jacksonville Jaguars

Home:Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Tennessee Titans, Denver Broncos, Oakland Raiders, Baltimore Ravens, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings

Away:Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Tennessee Titans, Kansas City Chiefs, San Diego Chargers, Buffalo Bills, Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions

Tennessee Titans

Home:Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars, Denver Broncos, Oakland Raiders, Cleveland Browns, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings

Away:Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars, Kansas City Chiefs, San Diego Chargers, Miami Dolphins, Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions

AFC WEST

Denver Broncos

Home:Kansas City Chiefs, Oakland Raiders, San Diego Chargers, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, New England Patriots, Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers

Away:Kansas City Chiefs, Oakland Raiders, San Diego Chargers, Jacksonville Jaguars, Tennessee Titans, Cincinnati Bengals, New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kansas City Chiefs

Home:Denver Broncos, Oakland Raiders, San Diego Chargers, Jacksonville Jaguars, Tennessee Titans, New York Jets, New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Away:Denver Broncos, Oakland Raiders, San Diego Chargers, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Pittsburgh Steelers, Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers

Oakland Raiders

Home:Denver Broncos, Kansas City Chiefs, San Diego Chargers, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Buffalo Bills, Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers

Away:Denver Broncos, Kansas City Chiefs, San Diego Chargers, Jacksonville Jaguars, Tennessee Titans, Baltimore Ravens, New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

San Diego Chargers

Home:Denver Broncos, Kansas City Chiefs, Oakland Raiders, Jacksonville Jaguars, Tennessee Titans, Miami Dolphins, New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Away:Denver Broncos, Kansas City Chiefs, Oakland Raiders, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Cleveland Browns, Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers

NFC EAST

Dallas Cowboys

Home:New York Giants, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Redskins, Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals

Away:New York Giants, Philadelphia Eagles, Green Bay Packers, Washington Redskins, Minnesota Vikings, Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers, San Francisco 49ers

New York Giants

Home:Dallas Cowboys, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Redskins, Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, New Orleans Saints, Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals

Away:Dallas Cowboys, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Redskins, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Los Angeles Rams, Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers

Philadelphia Eagles

Home:Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Washington Redskins, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Atlanta Falcons, Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers

Away:Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Washington Redskins, Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, Seattle Seahawks, Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals

Washington Redskins

Home:Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Philadelphia Eagles, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Carolina Panthers, Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers

Away:Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Philadelphia Eagles, Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, Arizona Cardinals, Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals

NFC NORTH

Chicago Bears

Home:Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Redskins, San Francisco 49ers, Jacksonville Jaguars, Tennessee Titans

Away:Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts

Detroit Lions

Home:Chicago Bears, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Redskins, Los Angeles Rams, Jacksonville Jaguars, Tennessee Titans

Away:Chicago Bears, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, New Orleans Saints, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts

Green Bay Packers

Home:Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, Minnesota Vikings, Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Seattle Seahawks, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts

Away:Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, Minnesota Vikings, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Redskins, Atlanta Falcons, Jacksonville Jaguars, Tennessee Titans

Minnesota Vikings

Home:Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers, Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Arizona Cardinals, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts

Away:Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Redskins, Carolina Panthers, Jacksonville Jaguars, Tennessee Titans

NFC SOUTH

Atlanta Falcons

Home:Carolina Panthers, New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers, Green Bay Packers, Kansas City Chiefs, San Diego Chargers

Away:Carolina Panthers, New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks, Philadelphia Eagles, Denver Broncos, Oakland Raiders

Carolina Panthers

Home:Atlanta Falcons, New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers, Minnesota Vikings, Kansas City Chiefs, San Diego Chargers

Away:Atlanta Falcons, New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks, Washington Redskins, Denver Broncos, Oakland Raiders

New Orleans Saints

Home:Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks, Detroit Lions, Denver Broncos, Oakland Raiders

Away:Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers, New York Giants, Kansas City Chiefs, San Diego Chargers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Home:Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, New Orleans Saints, Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks, Chicago Bears, Denver Broncos, Oakland Raiders

Away:Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, New Orleans Saints, Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers, Dallas Cowboys, Kansas City Chiefs, San Diego Chargers

NFC WEST

Arizona Cardinals

Home: Los Angeles Rams, San Francisco 49ers, Seattle Seahawks, New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Washington Redskins, New England Patriots, New York Jets

Away:Los Angeles Rams, San Francisco 49ers, Seattle Seahawks, Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Minnesota Vikings, Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins

Los Angeles Rams

Home:Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers, Seattle Seahawks, Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, New York Giants, Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins

Away:Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers, Seattle Seahawks, New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Detroit Lions, New England Patriots, New York Jets

San Francisco 49ers

Home:Arizona Cardinals, Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks, New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Dallas Cowboys, New England Patriots, New York Jets

Away:Arizona Cardinals, Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks, Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Chicago Bears, Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins

Seattle Seahawks

Home:Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers, Los Angeles Rams, Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Philadelphia Eagles, Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins

Away:Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers, Los Angeles Rams, New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Green Bay Packers, New England Patriots, New York Jets

