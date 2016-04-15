2016 NFL schedule release: Game you simply can't wait to watch?

On Thursday, I ranked the top nine prime-time games on the 2016 schedule, and my No. 1 on that list is my No. 1 overall game: New England Patriots at Arizona Cardinals -- the opening game of Sunday Night Football.

This is my way-too-early Super Bowl pick for the coming season. You can easily make the case that the Patriots and Cardinals have the two best rosters in the game today. Both teams have superb coaches and front offices. And Chandler Jones gets to open the season against the club that just traded him in a blockbuster deal. On national television. In prime time. Yes!

Adding to the excitement, Glendale, Arizona, has turned into a fantastic environment for prime-time games, with its gorgeous stadium and incredible sea of red.

This is the Bizarro Super Bowl 50 matchup we didn't get to see: The two losing teams from Championship Sunday. Tom Brady going against Jones and that Cardinal defense? I'm counting the days. Panthers at Broncos in the season opener has to be the most intriguing game on the schedule. Super Bowl 50 went from being a potential Cam Newton coronation to being one more example of why defenses win championships.

The Broncos bragged about how they stymied Newton after that contest, and Newton gave his critics plenty of ammunition by pouting through his postgame press conference. And need we mention the suggestion that Newton bolted from his media session after allegedly hearing Broncos cornerback Chris Harris Jr. boasting about Denver's strategy of making Newton beat them from the pocket? Nobody has confirmed whether Newton did hear those words, but that game should provide ample motivation for the upcoming prime-time rematch. The game I am most looking forward to is Houston at New England in Week 3. This could easily be a preview of the AFC Championship Game. Bill O'Brien knows the Patriots -- he knows how they think. So does Texans defensive coordinator Romeo Crennel.

Houston has a good defense, and Lamar Miller will help the running game. You know the Texans are going to be hyped up -- in that past, they did not handle that well when they played in New England. Will it be different this time around? Give me the Super Bowl XLIX rematch in Week 10. This choice is pretty cut and dry: I feel SBXLIX belongs in the top three Super Bowls of all time, and having a rematch so close to that classic -- with so many of the same players involved -- makes this matchup really attractive. Also, keep in mind that both of these teams remain prime contenders in their respective conferences, and we only see these two link up every few seasons because of the schedule formula.