2016 NFL schedule release: Game you simply can't wait to watch?

Published: Apr 15, 2016 at 07:59 AM

The NFL released the 2016 regular-season schedule on Thursday night. And we'll start the coming campaign where we left off last season: Panthers at Broncos on Thursday, September 8. Yep, it's a Super Bowl 50 rematch. But that's certainly not the only eye-catcher on this freshly minted sked -- it might not even be the most enticing game of Week 1. (Can I interest you in Patriots-Cardinals on Sunday Night Football?)

So, this begs the question: Which game are you most looking forward to in the 2016 NFL season?

On Thursday, I ranked the top nine prime-time games on the 2016 schedule, and my No. 1 on that list is my No. 1 overall game: New England Patriots at Arizona Cardinals -- the opening game of Sunday Night Football.

This is my way-too-early Super Bowl pick for the coming season. You can easily make the case that the Patriots and Cardinals have the two best rosters in the game today. Both teams have superb coaches and front offices. And Chandler Jones gets to open the season against the club that just traded him in a blockbuster deal. On national television. In prime time. Yes!

Adding to the excitement, Glendale, Arizona, has turned into a fantastic environment for prime-time games, with its gorgeous stadium and incredible sea of red.

This is the Bizarro Super Bowl 50 matchup we didn't get to see: The two losing teams from Championship Sunday. Tom Brady going against Jones and that Cardinal defense? I'm counting the days. Panthers at Broncos in the season opener has to be the most intriguing game on the schedule. Super Bowl 50 went from being a potential Cam Newton coronation to being one more example of why defenses win championships.

The Broncos bragged about how they stymied Newton after that contest, and Newton gave his critics plenty of ammunition by pouting through his postgame press conference. And need we mention the suggestion that Newton bolted from his media session after allegedly hearing Broncos cornerback Chris Harris Jr. boasting about Denver's strategy of making Newton beat them from the pocket? Nobody has confirmed whether Newton did hear those words, but that game should provide ample motivation for the upcoming prime-time rematch. The game I am most looking forward to is Houston at New England in Week 3. This could easily be a preview of the AFC Championship Game. Bill O'Brien knows the Patriots -- he knows how they think. So does Texans defensive coordinator Romeo Crennel.

Houston has a good defense, and Lamar Miller will help the running game. You know the Texans are going to be hyped up -- in that past, they did not handle that well when they played in New England. Will it be different this time around? Give me the Super Bowl XLIX rematch in Week 10. This choice is pretty cut and dry: I feel SBXLIX belongs in the top three Super Bowls of all time, and having a rematch so close to that classic -- with so many of the same players involved -- makes this matchup really attractive. Also, keep in mind that both of these teams remain prime contenders in their respective conferences, and we only see these two link up every few seasons because of the schedule formula.

All that said, had Marshawn Lynch not retired this game would've been even more fun. But as it stands, it still tops my list of the best games on the 2016 slate. My eyes are on the Miami Dolphins come Week 1. With a revamped coaching staff and defensive line, I'm curious to see how they do against the Seattle Seahawks. At the beginning of last season, Russell Wilson was under a lot of pressure and the Seahawks' attack struggled -- however, they did become one of the hottest offenses later on.

But my question is ... Can Miami's defense live up to the hype of what the Dolphins have tried to create with Mario Williams and Ndamukong Suh? In addition, this is head coach Adam Gase's first game with quarterback Ryan Tannehill, who is facing one of the best defenses in the league right off the bat. There are a lot of questions surrounding the Fins, but there's also a lot of opportunity for them in their Week 1 road trip to Seattle.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

2022 NFL season: Which team will enjoy the biggest turnaround?

Which NFL team is poised to have the biggest turnaround in 2022? Will it be Dan Campbell's Lions? Russell Wilson's Broncos? Let's debate!

news

2022 NFL season: Which fan base most deserves a Super Bowl title?

Over the past five seasons, five different teams have won the Super Bowl. Still, 12 franchises have yet to hoist the Lombardi Trophy. So, which fan base is most deserving of a title triumph this season? Let's debate!

news

2022 NFL season: Who will make a Steph Curry-like move up the all-time player rankings?

Steph Curry just enhanced his credentials for the NBA's all-time rankings with an impressive NBA Finals performance. Which NFL player will make a similar move in 2022? Let's debate!

news

Most vulnerable NFL division champions in 2022: Chiefs, Cowboys in trouble?

How secure are Andy Reid's Kansas City Chiefs atop the AFC West? NFL analysts debate the NFL's most vulnerable division winners heading toward the 2022 NFL season.

news

Which current NFL player would you most like to see in the broadcast booth one day?

We learned on Tuesday that Tom Brady is headed to the broadcast booth after he retires from the NFL. Which other current player do you most want to see in the booth one day? NFL analysts debate!

news

2022 NFL schedule: Which teams should receive the most prime-time game assignments?

The Cowboys and Chiefs each played in a league-high six prime-time contests in 2021. Which NFL teams deserve to be featured most frequently in these marquee game slots in 2022? Let's debate!

news

Which game should kick off the 2022 NFL season? Bills-Rams among options

With the unveiling of the 2022 NFL schedule just around the corner, NFL.com analysts debate which team they'd want to see face the Super Bowl champion Rams in the NFL Kickoff Game.

news

2022 NFL Draft: Which prospect might not be a first-round pick, but SHOULD be?

Just 32 players will be selected on the opening night of the 2022 NFL Draft in Las Vegas, but the talent runs far deeper. So, which prospect might not be a first-round pick, but SHOULD be? NFL Network analysts have four players in mind.

news

Would a Super Bowl LVI win make Rams QB Matthew Stafford a Hall of Famer?

Would a victory in Super Bowl LVI make Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford a Hall of Famer? Steve Mariucci and Nate Burleson are split. See how six NFL analysts answered.

news

2021 NFL season: Which NFL fan base most deserves a Super Bowl title?

Many NFL fan bases have celebrated a Super Bowl victory, but there are 12 franchises that have yet to hoist the Lombardi Trophy. Which fan base is most deserving of a Super Bowl title his season? Let's debate!

news

2021 NFL season: Which offseason trade will be most impactful?

How much will Julio Jones elevate the Titans' offense? Can Matthew Stafford make the Rams a contender once again? Our analysts offer their predictions on the offseason trade that will be most impactful in 2021.

news

2021 NFL season: Which non-QB rookie will have the biggest impact?

Will former LSU teammates Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase create more magic together in 2021 now that they've been reunited on the Bengals? NFL analysts weigh in on which non-QB rookie will make the biggest impact in the upcoming season.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE