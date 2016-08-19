2016 NFL Kickoff: Public Safety and Security

Activate your Fan Mobile Pass, your all-access pass to the start of the 2016 NFL season and you could win exciting prizes! Check in to attractions at Civic Center Park with your Fan Mobile Pass for a chance to win Super Bowl LI game tickets, an autographed football and more. Visit NFL.com/FanMobilePass to register and for official rules. Download the 2016 NFL Kickoff - Fan Mobile Pass app, NOW AVAILABLE in the app store!
On Thursday, September 8, football is back, as the 2016 NFL season kicks off with the defending Super Bowl champion Denver Broncos hosting the Carolina Panthers at Mile High Stadium.
PUBLIC SAFETY AND SECURITY
The NFL and the City and County of Denver want to ensure the event is enjoyable, accessible and safe.
All items carried by fans will be carefully inspected and potentially not allowed into Civic Center Park. Extra time should be allotted for entry as all fans will be subjected to additional security procedures upon entry.
The NFL "All Clear" bag policy will be in effect in Civic Center Park. See below or visit www.nfl.com/allclear for more details.
The NFL and the City and County of Denver strongly encourage fans not to bring any type of bag, but if necessary, those outlined below are permissible:
Prohibited bags include, but are not limited to purses or bags larger than 4.5" x 6.5", coolers, briefcases, backpacks, fanny packs, cinch bags/draw string bags that are not clear or exceed 12" x 6" x 12", luggage of any kind, computer bags, binocular cases and camera bags, and large traditional seat cushions that have pockets, zippers, compartments or covers.
ITEMS NOT PERMITTED IN CIVIC CENTER PARK:
To ensure public safety and security, the following items are prohibited. This list is intended as a guide and should not be considered all-inclusive.
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:
Cameras and Binoculars -- Small cameras and binoculars will be allowed. No spectator cameras with lenses over six inches (6") long will be permitted. Again, camcorders will be prohibited.
Prohibited items and items determined to not be appropriate for entry into Civic Center Park will be the responsibility of the fan and cannot be accepted or checked by the NFL, Civic Center Park or the Denver Police Department.
More information regarding public safety and transportation measures will be provided in the coming weeks.
