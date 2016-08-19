2016 NFL Kickoff: Media

Activate your Fan Mobile Pass, your all-access pass to the start of the 2016 NFL season and you could win exciting prizes! Check in to attractions at Civic Center Park with your Fan Mobile Pass for a chance to win Super Bowl LI game tickets, an autographed football and more. Visit NFL.com/FanMobilePass to register and for official rules. Download the 2016 NFL Kickoff - Fan Mobile Pass app, NOW AVAILABLE in the app store!
On Thursday, September 8, football is back, as the 2016 NFL season kicks off with the defending Super Bowl champion Denver Broncos hosting the Carolina Panthers at Mile High Stadium.
MEDIA
Credentials
Media interested in covering NFL Kickoff presented by Hyundai must apply for credentials at NFLcommunications.com. After signing in, click on "Event Credentials" under the "Events" section of the homepage. If you do not already have an account with NFLcommunications.com, you will need to register.
The deadline to request credentials is Friday, September 2.
Note: A "Kickoff" credential does not gain access to the Broncos-Panthers game. Media interested in covering the game must apply for credentials through Denver Broncos PR.
Talent announcement
More information regarding 2016 NFL Kickoff events will be available in the coming weeks.
