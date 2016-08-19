2016 NFL Kickoff: Community Events

Activate your Fan Mobile Pass, your all-access pass to the start of the 2016 NFL season and you could win exciting prizes! Check in to attractions at Civic Center Park with your Fan Mobile Pass for a chance to win Super Bowl LI game tickets, an autographed football and more. Visit NFL.com/FanMobilePass to register and for official rules. Download the 2016 NFL Kickoff - Fan Mobile Pass app, NOW AVAILABLE in the app store!
On Thursday, September 8, football is back, as the 2016 NFL season kicks off with the defending Super Bowl champion Denver Broncos hosting the Carolina Panthers at Mile High Stadium.
COMMUNITY EVENTS
DAYBREAKER
Daybreaker, NFL present The Morning Blitz
The NFL and Daybreaker are teaming to host The Morning Blitz, a free workout session and dance party to celebrate Super Bowl 50 Champions, the Denver Broncos, and the return of football. The Morning Blitz will take place on Wednesday, Sept. 7 from 6-9am MT at the United West Club at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. Spots are limited, but fans can visit daybreaker.com/Denver to sign up.
Did one of our staff help to make your 2016 NFL Kickoff experience more memorable? Please let us know if an NFL volunteer or staff member went the EXTRA YARD for you and made a difference in your experience in Denver. Contact us and tell us your story!