Instant Debate

2016 NFL Free Agency: Which talented running back tickles your fancy?

Published: Feb 16, 2016 at 02:35 AM

With free agency less than a month away (March 9), it's time to take a look at who could be available on the open market. And one position that stands out is running back, with eight guys who eclipsed 700 rushing yards in 2015:

» Doug Martin (27 years old): 1,402 yards in 2015.
» Chris Ivory (27): 1,070 yards.
» Matt Forte (30): 898 yards.
» Lamar Miller (24): 872 yards.
» Ronnie Hillman (24): 863 yards.
» Chris Johnson (30): 814 yards.
» Alfred Morris (27): 751 yards.
» LeGarrette Blount (29): 703 yards.

Taking potential price tag, mileage and age into account, which running back intrigues you the most?

The guy who intrigues me the most is Lamar Miller. He has tons of talent, but we haven't see it all come to fruition yet. He's right in the prime of his career, and I really think that, if he is united with the right offense, he could have a breakthrough year. Matt Forte is only going to go somewhere that provides him with a chance to win. He's a realist and isn't going to demand a huge salary. While New England seems like an ideal place for his multi-purpose skill set, Forte paired with Thomas Rawls in Seattle seems pretty formidable. If I am the Bills, I'm looking into Forte (who shares the same agent as QB Tyrod Taylor), especially with LeSean McCoy's uncertain situation. Dallas and Washington also seem like solid fits.

Wherever he goes, Forte could have the same impact as DeAngelo Williams did in Pittsburgh last season: as a reliable vet who can complement or start. He's young. He's healthy. And Joe Philbin didn't run him too much (because he was too busy running the Dolphins into the ground). Lamar Miller had a career year in 2014, he's averaged 4.8 YPC over his last two seasons -- and despite playing in a pass-heavy scheme in 2015, he tied a career high in touchdowns (eight, three fewer than the league leaders). 

If he stays in Miami, he'll play under his third head coach in his fifth year with the 
Dolphins and possibly split carries with 
Jay Ajayi. If he goes, don't be surprised if he lands with the 
Cowboys, 
the team he 
grew up cheering.

My choice is Lamar Miller. First off, I like his age; he will turn 25 in April. Secondly, I like the fact that Miller hasn't carried the ball a lot, relatively speaking. Sometimes you see players who have carried the ball 300 or more times in a season; Miller's career high is 216 attempts in 2014. Miller won't be worn out, because he hasn't logged so many carries, both in college at Miami (Fla.) and in the NFL.

On the field, Miller brings really good quickness, strength and durability; over the last three years, there's only been one game that he didn't start. Also, Miller can catch the ball out of the backfield and will block. In 2014, Miller had a touchdown run of 97 yards -- the third-longest run in NFL history -- and that tells you something about his long speed. Matt Forte is my No. 1 -- by far. People have concerns because Forte is 30, but that means nothing to me. The guy is in flawless shape. I think he has a lot of wear and tear on him and is the most complete back. He's been one of the best backs in our league for five years, but he just hasn't been used consistently in the right way. If he ends up in New England and stays healthy, he'll probably have 2,000 all-purpose yards. He'll be a nightmare.

If you're looking for the second-most complete back on this list, it would be Doug Martin. But my second pick would go to Chris Ivory. He's a hard-hitting back who intimidates defenses. Of all the available running backs, Miller stands out to me. He's younger and still dynamic as a runner and receiver. I believe he hasn't been utilized to maximize his talents in his first four NFL seasons. If I'm willing to gamble on a player, I want someone who is under 25 years old and still has a lot of upside. Even at 30 years old, Matt Forte can probably be the biggest asset out of all these guys on this list. As far as total scrimmage yards, he's the best as a receiver/running back. He can bring a lot to a veteran team.

I like Doug Martin, as well. I see him in a Dallas Cowboy uniform next season, behind a great offensive line. Given the success the Cowboys had in the Scott Linehan system with DeMarco Murray, I think Martin would be a perfect fit in Big D.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

2023 NFL season: Which NFL fan base most deserves a Super Bowl title?

Twenty NFL fan bases have celebrated a Super Bowl victory -- and 12 franchises have yet to hoist the Lombardi Trophy. Which fan base is most deserving of a Super Bowl title this season? Let's debate!
news

NFL's most vulnerable reigning division champions in 2023: Bills, Buccaneers facing biggest challenge?

After an infusion of talent into the AFC East this offseason, how secure are Josh Allen's Bills atop the division? Our analysts debate the NFL's most vulnerable reigning division champions ahead of the 2023 NFL season.
news

2023 NFL season: Which team should play in the most prime-time games?

The Packers and Chargers each played in a league-high six prime-time contests in 2022. Which NFL teams deserve to be featured most in these marquee game slots in 2023? Let's debate!
news

Which game should kick off the 2023 NFL season? Eagles-Chiefs among top options

While we wait for the 2023 NFL schedule to be unveiled, NFL.com analysts debate which team they'd want to see face the Super Bowl champion Chiefs in the NFL Kickoff Game. They zero in on several options.
news

2022 NFL season: Which team will enjoy the biggest turnaround?

Which NFL team is poised to have the biggest turnaround in 2022? Will it be Dan Campbell's Lions? Russell Wilson's Broncos? Let's debate!
news

2022 NFL season: Which fan base most deserves a Super Bowl title?

Over the past five seasons, five different teams have won the Super Bowl. Still, 12 franchises have yet to hoist the Lombardi Trophy. So, which fan base is most deserving of a title triumph this season? Let's debate!
news

2022 NFL season: Who will make a Steph Curry-like move up the all-time player rankings?

Steph Curry just enhanced his credentials for the NBA's all-time rankings with an impressive NBA Finals performance. Which NFL player will make a similar move in 2022? Let's debate!
news

Most vulnerable NFL division champions in 2022: Chiefs, Cowboys in trouble?

How secure are Andy Reid's Kansas City Chiefs atop the AFC West? NFL analysts debate the NFL's most vulnerable division winners heading toward the 2022 NFL season.
news

Which current NFL player would you most like to see in the broadcast booth one day?

We learned on Tuesday that Tom Brady is headed to the broadcast booth after he retires from the NFL. Which other current player do you most want to see in the booth one day? NFL analysts debate!
news

2022 NFL schedule: Which teams should receive the most prime-time game assignments?

The Cowboys and Chiefs each played in a league-high six prime-time contests in 2021. Which NFL teams deserve to be featured most frequently in these marquee game slots in 2022? Let's debate!
news

Which game should kick off the 2022 NFL season? Bills-Rams among options

With the unveiling of the 2022 NFL schedule just around the corner, NFL.com analysts debate which team they'd want to see face the Super Bowl champion Rams in the NFL Kickoff Game. 
news

2022 NFL Draft: Which prospect might not be a first-round pick, but SHOULD be?

Just 32 players will be selected on the opening night of the 2022 NFL Draft in Las Vegas, but the talent runs far deeper. So, which prospect might not be a first-round pick, but SHOULD be? NFL Network analysts have four players in mind.